The Singing Caddie “melts hearts” at The Voice Australia 2020

Paul Stevens ‘The Singing Caddie’ has had an inspiring appearance on the Voice Australia Blind Auditions, where the consensus was he “melted everybody’s heart.”

We’ve written stories in the past about Paul’s celebrated golfing career, where he lays claim to being world’s longest serving professional golf caddie.

Paul has caddied for most of the game’s greats, including a two year stint with Greg Norman, and appearances on the bag for the likes of Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Sergio Garcia, Seve Ballesteros, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Kel Nagle and Sam Snead. His very last tour appearance was with a skinny 16 year old Northen Irishman named Rory McIlroy, who he reckoned at the time had a bright golfing future ahead of him.

While we’ve lauded his golfing exploits in the past we’ve never quite fully explored his equally extensive musical career.

The now 79 year old put that on show for a huge television audience last night with his appearance on the Voice. (Paul was originally from Lancashire but now lives in Woy Woy on the NSW central coast).

Paul sang The Beatles song ‘In My Life’ and it turned out he shared a bit of history with the band.

“I started out as a rock and roll singer, and the drummer in the group was a guy called Richard Starkey,” Paul explained to the judges. “Aka… Ringo Star!”

“Two years later, I had my own band. I worked at the world famous Cavern Club in Mathew Street, Liverpool. I was supporting four guys that have done very, very well — called The Beatles.”

Paul unfortunately didn’t get a chair turned but the coaches were full of praise for his performance.

“You could hear there was a real voice, full of experience,” judge Boy George. “There was something very beautiful about what you did.”

“Sharing these stories is a real treat and an honour. Thanks so much for sharing,” said Delta Goodrem, who remarked on Paul’s storytelling and “heart”.

Paul, who still has an active life as an after dinner speaker, MC and performer and is very popular particularly for all golf related events and celebrations.

“For a little guy from Rochdale in Lancashire, to work alongside, and play against, and become friends with some of the biggest legends of the game, gives me a big sense of pride,” said Paul.

“You should never give up for anything. Ever since the first day I sang as a head boy in a choir, I’ve always given it 100 per cent. And that’s what I’ll always do.”

Contact Paul Stevens via his website