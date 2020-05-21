Easiest Swing For Senior Golfers

By
Brian O'Hare
-

WITH golf back on the agenda for many in Australia now it’s probably a great time to be talking about “Freedom”, specifically freeing the hips in the golf swing.

This new and timely video from top UK golf coach Alistair Davies is all about advising older golfers how they should move their hips in order to maximise speed and “hit the best shots they possibly can”.

Davies says his “resistance free golf swing” is ideal for older golfers, or anyone with slightly stiff hips or limited mobility.

“It’s almost like dancing with the hips,” Davies suggest.

Davies is a director of the hit golf academy based at the Forest of Arden, an Advanced Fellow of the PGA and was voted a UK Top 25 Coach.

