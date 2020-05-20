Ken and Darryl’s golf book reviews: May 2020

Top senior golfers Ken Brewer and Darryl Hearsch keep their golfing instincts honed with their latest round of golf book reviews.

Ken Brewer’s recommendations for May:

This month I have focused upon books telling the tales of tournaments from various authors and era’s they are:

Bobby’s Open (1926 Open) – Steven Reid (2012)

Golf Greatest Championship (1960 U.S. Open) – Julian I Graubart (2010)

The Magnificent Masters (1975 Masters) – Gil Capps (2014)

Bobby’s Open: Mr Jones and the Golf Shot that Defined a Legend

Tells the story of the 1926 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Anne’s. This was Bob Jones’ first of his 3 Open Championships victories.

Keep in mind that Jones only played in 4 Open’s and won 3. The tale of this championship starts with qualifying where Jones shot 66 at Sunningdale taking 33 shots and 33 putts, and ends with Jones forgetting his players badge and paying to get into the course for the final round and facing a difficult shot from the sandy waste left of 17.

If you have the pleasure to play Lytham there is a plaque on the 17th hole from where you can attempt the shot. Good luck.

A good read with great historical value.

Buy Bobby’s Open, available at Amazon in hardcover, paperback or Kindle.

Golf’s Greatest Championship – The 1960 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open of 1960 is remembered as Arnold Palmer’s only U.S. Open win

following his fourth round birdie barrage. However, it was in fact the convergence of 3 generations of Hall of Fame players.

It was 47-year-old Ben Hogan’s last major in serious contention representing the

pre-war generation. Palmer was the current King of golf after his 1960 Masters

victory and 4 PGA Tour wins in the first half of 1960.

Lastly 20-year-old Nicklaus, 1959 U.S. Amateur champion was the future, his

1960 score of 282 was the lowest U.S. Open score by an Amateur, a record that

would stand for 59 years.

Graubart story telling is wonderful, with the necessary rich detail to understand

the characters and the impact this event had on their lives. Well worth a read.

Available at Amazon and Kindle.

The Magnificent Masters

Is basically the tale of the 1975 Masters. However it is much more than a story

of this one tournament.

Capps delves into the background and minds of the three combatants, Nicklaus,

Miller and Weiskopf. Nicklaus who at 35 was regarded as the number 1 player in

the world. Miller with his 1973 U.S. open win, 8 wins in 1974 and 3 wins prior to

the Masters was the next best player. Weiskopf like Nicklaus was from Ohio and

only 2 years his junior, however he lived in that shadow, his swing was technically

very good however his temper got in the way.

Capps research is exhaustive, his detail makes this book worthy of your time.

Available at Amazon, Kindle and also as an Audiobook.

Darryl’s recommendations for May:

The Duel in the Sun

Some would say that the final 36 hole showdown in the ’77 Open at Turnberry between the two best golfers in the world at that time, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson was one of the greatest contests in history.

Interestingly Nicklaus and Watson now believe the final round showdown between Stenson and Mickelson at Royal Troon was better. The author Michael Corcoran interviewed caddies, spectators, and players to tell a great story of this epic battle, the book is both entertaining and enlightening.

Also you can see the highlights of the last two rounds from the official Open website

called One club. https://www.theopen.com/the-one-club/

Join for free and you can access the 77 Open highlights plus all Open videos starting

from 1971 to present day. The One club is a site that allows members (its free to join)

to purchase Open tickets before the tickets are released to the public.

Available from Booktopia, Book Depository and Amazon

The Big Miss: My Years Coaching Tiger Woods

I didn’t actually read this book but purchased the audio book from Audible. This book

revealed to me a lot more about Tiger off the course and shows the relationships that

can exist between elite players and coaches.

I really enjoyed this book and after finishing it I have a very different opinion of Tiger. I am keen to see what you make of this detailed book about Tiger, which shows his indifference to people around him, his inability to empathize, and an obsession with military training and his pursuit of excellence.

Publisher Description: The Big Miss is Hank Haney’s candid and surprisingly insightful account of his tumultuous six-year journey with Tiger Woods, during which the supremely gifted golfer collected six major championships and rewrote golf history. Hank was one of the very few people allowed behind the curtain. He was with Tiger 110 days a year, spoke to him over 200 days a year, and stayed at his home up to 30 days a year, observing him in nearly every circumstance: at tournaments; on the practice range; over meals, with his wife, Elin; and relaxing with friends.

The Big Miss available at Amazon

Darryl Hearsch is a top Australian senior amateur golfer and plays regularly on the national circuit. He is a long time member of Manly Golf Club and as well as contributing to the AUSOOM website also runs the AUSOOM Facebook Group.

Described as a “bookworm” by colleagues, Ken Brewer is a very knowlegeable golfer and a very regular winner of top senior amateur events.

(ASG is an Amazon affiliate and may earn a small commission from some sales)