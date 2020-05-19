New PGA Tour 2K21 golf video simulation game teeing off in August

TOO much golf is never enough and while courses have now reopened across Australia a new avenue for even more golf will be available in August with a new PGA Tour based golf simulation game slated to be released.

The new release, labelled PGA TOUR 2K21, is touted “the most authentic golf simulation experience ever” and the details and specs just announced certainly look interesting.

For an older golfer like me with very little recent computer gaming experience (maybe like none) the opportunity to be personally immersed in various tournament campaigns – such as a shot at winning the FedEx Cup (wouldn’t mind the prizemoney) – sounds appealing. And easy on the knees.

The officially licensed PGA TOUR 2K21 is scheduled for worldwide release on Friday, August 21, 2020 and comes in a variety of formats, including the PlayStation®4 system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch™ system and Google Stadia.

The “cover athlete” who used to appear on all these types of games has been taken over by PGA TOUR pro Justin Thomas and he is joined by 11 of his comrades as featured participants.

The game will include 15 licensed PGA TOUR courses, each of which was scanned using cutting-edge technology to bring the fairways, greens, bunkers, trees, lakes and ponds to life. Players can also trick out their own greens and fairways with thousands of custom options in the Course Designer.

The PGA TOUR pros, each of whom will present a challenge to players in PGA TOUR Career Mode as they compete to become a FedExCup Champion. Players can also create and personalize their MyPLAYERs with equipment and apparel from licensed brands including adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf and more.

Capping off the simulation experience, PGA TOUR 2K21 will feature a broadcast-style presentation with state-of-the-art graphics, dynamic cutscenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of Australian broadcaster Luke Elvy and analyst Rich Beem.

“As a global leader in the sports simulation genre, 2K is the perfect partner to kick off the new PGA TOUR 2K video game series and introduce the PGA TOUR experience to new players of all ages,” said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing. “We’re thrilled to see what the future of the franchise has in store, starting with PGA TOUR 2K21.”

2K’s Chris Snyder said, “Our goal is to create the most authentic golf simulation experience ever, and HB Studios brings that authenticity in PGA TOUR 2K21, which is a true 2K game in every sense, incorporating realism, depth and fun that appeals to golf aficionados and casual fans alike.”

More Game details

PGA TOUR 2K21 is designed for players of all skill levels. Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips and shot suggestions, while veterans can master their games with Pro Vision, Distance Control, Putt Preview and other innovations. Social gaming is at the core of the experience, as players can hit the links with friends in local and online matches, including Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins and 4-Player Scramble. In addition, Online Societies will encourage players to invite their squad to hit the clubhouse and run full seasons and tournaments with unique entry rules and requirements, as well as handicap and event settings.

Through a partnership between 2K and sports lifestyle brand adidas, players who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K21 will receive the 2K/adidas CODECHAOS MyPLAYER Pack featuring adidas CODECHAOS BOA® golf shoes and custom 2K/adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat, designed by adidas Golf exclusively for PGA TOUR 2K21. Players who purchase the PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the 2K/adidas CODECHAOS MyPLAYER Pack, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack featuring a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items**.

For more information on PGA TOUR 2K21 and 2K, visit PGATOUR2K21.com