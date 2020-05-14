Golf back in fours across New South Wales

By
Brian O'Hare
-

LOTS of regular foursomes will be delighted with the news that NSW golfers will be able to play in groups of four as from Friday, May 15.

Golf NSW has advised that the NSW Office of Sport has confirmed the resumption of golf in foursomes, in line with the limit to the number of people exercising outdoors increasing to 10. There has been no change to social distancing requirements.

The move comes following the reintroduction of golf to Victoria as of Wednesday this week.
 
Golf NSW has urged clubs to continue to implement modified playing conditions that reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 by contact, these conditions include, flags sticks to be left in, no rakes in bunkers, no swapping of scorecards etc.

For more information on the return to regular groups of four for club – based golf and other frequently asked questions surrounding participation in the sport during the current health crisis, please visit: www.golfnsw.org.au

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

