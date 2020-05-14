Golf back in fours across New South Wales

LOTS of regular foursomes will be delighted with the news that NSW golfers will be able to play in groups of four as from Friday, May 15.

Golf NSW has advised that the NSW Office of Sport has confirmed the resumption of golf in foursomes, in line with the limit to the number of people exercising outdoors increasing to 10. There has been no change to social distancing requirements.

The move comes following the reintroduction of golf to Victoria as of Wednesday this week.



Golf NSW has urged clubs to continue to implement modified playing conditions that reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 by contact, these conditions include, flags sticks to be left in, no rakes in bunkers, no swapping of scorecards etc.

For more information on the return to regular groups of four for club – based golf and other frequently asked questions surrounding participation in the sport during the current health crisis, please visit: www.golfnsw.org.au