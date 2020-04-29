Adam Scott wins the lockdown ‘act of kindness’ award with call to ‘best mate’ Sydney older golfer

ADAM SCOTT has long been revered for his golfing prowess but those who deal with him regularly also often espouse than underneath it all he is just an all-round, no-nonsense good bloke.

During the coronavirus pro golfing hiatus the 2013 Masters Champion has been spending time with his family in Queensland and as well as the occasional hit out was recently alerted to the case of 76-year-old Ross Campbell, who is suffering from seven brain tumours.

Because of his condition Ross is a little confused these days and believes the 36 year old Scott is one of his best golfing mates.

Veteran sportswriter Roy Masters has written in the Sydney Morning Herald (reprinted on the Australian PGA website) that though he is actually wheelchair bound, Ross thinks he plays regular golf games with Scott, exchanges tips and joins him in beers at the Riverside Oaks Golf Course club house.

Masters reported that Ross and his wife, Pam, lived at Riverside Oaks for eight years but, as his condition worsened, they moved to their son’s 32 acre property near Dural in northwest Sydney. Pam says: “Ross thinks a shed on the property is the Riverside Oaks club house and he talks about Adam all the time, waiting for Adam’s call to play a round of golf.”

So, as the cancer and confusion advanced, daughter Leigh made contact with Scott in Queensland.

Scott apparently readily agreed to phone Ross and, although initially surprised by Ross’s immediate familiarity, quickly settled in for a chat.

“You didn’t need me for the game yesterday?” asked Ross, a question which Scott deflected.

Pam says: “I’m standing in the background crying and happy as they chatted away. They talked golf and Ross mentioned that he gets very wobbly in the legs when he goes out to play.

“He’s in a wheelchair and can hardly stand up but Adam must have sensed this and said he gets wobbly in his legs, too.”

Pam said her husband “always loved Adam Scott, particularly because he is Australian.

“But the brain and lung cancers have caused him to believe they play regularly together.

Pam said Scott sent his new mate a video showing him winning his 2013 Masters trophy.

Says Pam: “Many high profile athletes must get so many requests to put themselves out, yet Adam responded to my daughter’s request straight away.

“The video he sent also shows him practising putting and Ross can watch it any time he feels inclined.”

What about the reputed side bets around the course? “Ross thinks the boys over at the club house owe him $55,000,” Pam says. “But in his mind Adam doesn’t owe him anything.”

With the phone call over, Pam thought she would spin out the joy, saying, “What about Adam Scott ringing you?”

Ross answered in his dismissive way: “What are you talking about? Of course Adam would call. He wants a game. He’s here at Riverside Oaks.”

Masters ended his story with comments including that at a time the COVID-19 pandemic forces people to isolate from friends, many are, paradoxically, searching for long lost ones.

“In the case of Adam Scott, with the PGA Tour suspended, he quickly reacted to a call from someone he had never met, a request from a daughter seeking a way to bring joy to her seriously ill father.”

As Pam says, “It’s a story to warm the cockles of your heart in these troubled times.”