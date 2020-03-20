Senior/Veteran Golf and Covid-19

LIKE all areas of our current daily lives the Covid-19 coronavirus has had a big impact on the golfing world.

It all dramatically hit home when the 2020 The Players Championship, golf’s unofficial 5th major, was cancelled after the first round; then the unthinkable news of the demise of the 2020 US Masters quickly followed.

On a much lower golfing level, but still of great importance to the many personally involved, was the postponement or cancellation of many amateur tournaments, including senior and veteran events, where the participants are mostly in the older age high risk category for those who contract the virus.

Individual golfers were also left wondering: what about my competition round on Saturday? Or is it even safe to go out for a practice hit?

Golf and the corona virus

Club/social golf

The good news for individual golfers is that golf in general is regarded as one of the more low risk sports – at least while you’re on the course itself and as long as some simple hygiene precautions are followed.

Simple precautions including being aware not to touch common surfaces, such as flagsticks, bunker rakes etc – and while it is relatively easy to keep that 1.5 metre distance from fellow competitors, don’t forget to forgo the handshake at the end of the round (who would of thought of receiving such advice to be “impolite” just a few weeks ago.

The big problem for golf is off the course – your dealings before and after a round in the pro shop, and particularly in the clubhouse. The government (as we write) has just banned gatherings of more than 100, and that applies to all those (including staff and guests) present within a club premises at one time. The clubhouse also offers numerous opportunities for suspect hygiene occurrences.

Golf Australia has circulated advice and recommendations that cover many of these situations. The information can be found here.

Most club level events are proceeding as usual – with the precautions outlined above implemented and other amendments where advised.

Senior and veteran golf tournaments

A number of senior and veteran golf events have already been cancelled/postponed/had conditions changed and others are still in wait and see mode.

We’ll update and add to this information as we go but we particularly wanted to give advice on some events we have recently been promoting (and were due to commence shortly).

Australian Senior Amateur events status

(We’ll continue to update)

National Senior Masters Postponed

The National Senior Masters has now been postponed to October 27th to 29th.

“In light of national and ongoing Covid-19 concerns, Golf Australia and The National Golf Club regret to inform that The National Senior Masters will be postponed.

The event has been rescheduled to Tuesday October 27 – Thursday 29 2020.

A full refund of entry fees will be processed and entries will open again closer to the revised date.”

WA pulls the pin on the WA Seniors and other events.

MARCH 18, 2020

GolfWA, like all organisations, have been continually monitoring the reports, updates and advice from the Australian Government’s Department of Health, the State Government’s Department of Health and Golf Australia regarding the COVID-19 virus. Also, as stated in previous correspondence, GolfWA are committed to safe and responsible workplace practices together with the well-being of staff, event participants an d volunteers.

With this at the forefront of our views Golf WA wish to advise that the following GolfWA competitions and events will be postponed effective immediately:

• Men’s Pennants Competition.

• Senior Amateur Championship of Western Australia.

• Men’s Senior Pennants 4 Ball Competition.

• Men’s Senior Pennants Individual Competition. Decisions on future events such as the Women’s Pennants Competition, Women’s Senior Pennants and the Regional Seniors event – 7th and 8th May 2020 in Geraldton, will be relayed to clubs in due course as will subsequent events in the 2020 calendar. We do apologise for the late notice regarding Men’s Pennant, which was due to commence this Sunday, March 22. This decision has been made not only based on information constantly provided by the bodies mentioned above but as to what is happening around the country and in WA in other sports.

GOLF NSW

Golf NSW has been monitoring the regular updates and advice being provided by government health authorities regarding the COVID-19 virus. In coming weeks Golf NSW has a number of events which are as much about social engagement and the celebration of club team achievements as they are about the playing of golf. In addition, a number of our events also require significant travel by staff, participants and spectators. As a result of the increased risk to the health of all involved, the Board of Golf NSW has determined that these events will be postponed. The postponement will enable future enjoyment of the event by the participants, caddies and spectators and also for maximising opportunities for the host clubs. It has been determined that the following events be postponed until further notice: Women’s Grade Pennant (Metropolitan)

NSW Sand Greens Fourball at Walcha

Metropolitan Major Pennant Semi Finals and Relegation matches

Metropolitan Major Pennant Finals

NSW Senior Foursomes Medal at Orange

NSW Senior Championships at Orange All entrants in these events who have paid an entry fee will receive a full refund in the coming days. Clubs holding Senior Order of Merit Events and Vardon / Jean Derrin events will not have the scores returned included in annual points tables or in scoring averages. Decisions relating to events scheduled for dates after May 1, will be made at least a month prior to the scheduled event.

NSW Veterans Strokeplay Championship

Tournament director Les Knox says he was “shattered” to have to announce the cancellation of the NSW Veterans Strokeplay Championship in Western Sydney, particularly so close to the commencement date.

Knox said in deciding to cancel the Championships the Organising Committee took into consideration:

Advice received from Golf NSW,

Correspondence circulated by Golf Australia,

Community expectations,

Duty of care to all players, staff and volunteers,

Players and volunteers are in an age bracket that are most vulnerable to the virus,

Players etc., are travelling from many country areas and interstate. Should they become infected with the corona virus they would be taking the virus back to towns/areas that may not be previously affected, and

Directions and arrangements from Governments are changing almost hourly such as this morning when it was announced gatherings of more than 100 people is now banned.

The Organising Committee firmly believe that we have a ‘Duty of Care’, adopting a no risk policy with players, volunteers, etc., with safety being an upmost priority.

Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS)

We’ve recently been promoting some of these hickory shafted events but with a recent update the AGHS has advised the following cancellations/postponements/changes.

From secretary/ treasurer Ross Howard:

“.. in recognition of the current Covid-19 virus and the attempts by all levels of Government, related health authorities and the general populace to limit its impact, the following matters have been discussed with our Committee and it has been determined the appropriate action will be as follows:

Dan Cullen Trophy Thursday 26 March @ Long Reef GC This AGHS event has been postponed hopefully until later in the year

Alex Lowe Trophy Saturday 4 April @ Wollongong GC Bearing mind the issue of the large number of hire sets I handled last year (20+) the AGHS unfortunately will not be able to support the event this year with hire sets

Kiama Hickory Challenge Sunday 5 April @ Kiama GC Suggested the event be postponed until Spring (have spoken to Andrew Wilson the organiser)

J J Paine Trophy Monday 4 May @ Windsor CGC Suggested this event be postponed

Batemans Bay Commemorative event Weekend 20 June @ Catalina GC Heard from the Club yesterday afternoon & they are postponing the event until later in the year. The reason AGHS were involved is the request to provide 40+ hire sets.

Museum Opening Thursday 28 May Bearing in mind the current Federal Government thoughts on non-essential meetings, confirming the official opening event will be postponed until later in the year We should continue to aim for completion of the exhibition by end of April & advise members according of its opening hours



more to come…….