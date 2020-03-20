Golf and Covid-19: Some senior/veteran events postponed/cancelled; golfers in general soldiering on

LIKE all areas of our current daily lives the Covid-19 coronavirus has had a big impact on the golfing world.

It all dramatically hit home when the 2020 The Players Championship, golf’s unofficial 5th major, was cancelled after the first round; then the unthinkable news of the demise of the 2020 US Masters quickly followed.

On a much lower golfing level, but still of great importance to the many personally involved, was the postponement or cancellation of many amateur tournaments, including of course senior and veteran events, where the participants are mostly in the older age high risk category for those who contract the virus.

Individual golfers were also left wondering: what about my competition round on Saturday? Or is it even safe to go out for a practice hit?

Golf and the corona virus

Club/social golf

The good news for individual golfers is that golf in general is regarded as one of the more low risk sports – at least while you’re on the course itself and as long as some simple hygiene precautions are followed.

Simple precautions including being aware not to touch common surfaces, such as flagsticks, bunker rakes etc – and while it is relatively easy to keep that 1.5 metre distance from fellow competitors, don’t forget to forgo the handshake at the end of the round (who would of thought of receiving such advice to be “impolite” just a few weeks ago.

The big problem for golf is off the course – your dealings before and after a round in the pro shop, and particularly in the clubhouse. The government (as we write) has just banned gatherings of more than 100, and that applies to all those (including staff and guests) present within a club premises at one time. The clubhouse also offers numerous opportunities for suspect hygiene occurrences.

Golf Australia has circulated advice and recommendations that cover many of these situations. The information can be found here.

Most club level events are proceeding as usual – with the precautions outlined above implemented and other amendments where advised.

Senior and veteran golf tournaments

A number of senior and veteran golf events have already been cancelled/postponed/had conditions changed and others are still in wait and see mode.

We’ll update and add to this information as we go but we particularly wanted to give advice on some events we have recently been promoting (and were due to commence shortly).

Australian Senior Amateur events status

NSW Veterans Matchplay Championship

Tournament director Les Knox says he was “shattered” to have to announce the cancellation of the NSW Veterans Matchplay Championship in Western Sydney, particularly so close to the commencement date.

Knox said in deciding to cancel the Championships the Organising Committee took into consideration:

Advice received from Golf NSW,

Correspondence circulated by Golf Australia,

Community expectations,

Duty of care to all players, staff and volunteers,

Players and volunteers are in an age bracket that are most vulnerable to the virus,

Players etc., are travelling from many country areas and interstate. Should they become infected with the corona virus they would be taking the virus back to towns/areas that may not be previously affected, and

Directions and arrangements from Governments are changing almost hourly such as this morning when it was announced gatherings of more than 100 people is now banned.

The Organising Committee firmly believe that we have a ‘Duty of Care’, adopting a no risk policy with players, volunteers, etc., with safety being an upmost priority.

Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS)

We’ve recently been promoting some of these hickory shafted events but with a recent update the AGHS has advised the following cancellations/postponements/changes.

From secretary/ treasurer Ross Howard:

“.. in recognition of the current Covid-19 virus and the attempts by all levels of Government, related health authorities and the general populace to limit its impact, the following matters have been discussed with our Committee and it has been determined the appropriate action will be as follows:

Dan Cullen Trophy Thursday 26 March @ Long Reef GC This AGHS event has been postponed hopefully until later in the year

Alex Lowe Trophy Saturday 4 April @ Wollongong GC Bearing mind the issue of the large number of hire sets I handled last year (20+) the AGHS unfortunately will not be able to support the event this year with hire sets

Kiama Hickory Challenge Sunday 5 April @ Kiama GC Suggested the event be postponed until Spring (have spoken to Andrew Wilson the organiser)

J J Paine Trophy Monday 4 May @ Windsor CGC Suggested this event be postponed

Batemans Bay Commemorative event Weekend 20 June @ Catalina GC Heard from the Club yesterday afternoon & they are postponing the event until later in the year. The reason AGHS were involved is the request to provide 40+ hire sets.

Museum Opening Thursday 28 May Bearing in mind the current Federal Government thoughts on non-essential meetings, confirming the official opening event will be postponed until later in the year We should continue to aim for completion of the exhibition by end of April & advise members according of its opening hours



