The Best Senior Golf Swing for Elite Level Play and Competition

By
Brian O'Hare
-

Wayne DeFrancesco

Wayne DeFrancesco has an impressive record as both  a golf player and teacher so when the 62 year old talks about the senior golf swing you’ve got to suspect he knows what he is talking about.

DeFrancesco has played in 8 majors, 3 of them senior majors, and in this video talks about the personal swing he has developed that has allowed him – a self-confessed “kind of a beat up senior golfer” – to keep playing at an elite level.

DeFrancesco says he knows his ‘tall at address, open stance, both feet pointed forward’ swing works because it was what he was using last year when he fell just one stroke short of qualifying for the US Senior Open.

As a player with a number of back issues, he says the swing concentrates on minimizing the strain on the back while still maintaining good shot quality and clubhead speed.

“I’m still hanging in there, I’m still playing, and I’m using this swing and still playing some good golf,” he says.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

