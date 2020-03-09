The Best Senior Golf Swing for Elite Level Play and Competition

Wayne DeFrancesco has an impressive record as both a golf player and teacher so when the 62 year old talks about the senior golf swing you’ve got to suspect he knows what he is talking about.

DeFrancesco has played in 8 majors, 3 of them senior majors, and in this video talks about the personal swing he has developed that has allowed him – a self-confessed “kind of a beat up senior golfer” – to keep playing at an elite level.

DeFrancesco says he knows his ‘tall at address, open stance, both feet pointed forward’ swing works because it was what he was using last year when he fell just one stroke short of qualifying for the US Senior Open.

As a player with a number of back issues, he says the swing concentrates on minimizing the strain on the back while still maintaining good shot quality and clubhead speed.

“I’m still hanging in there, I’m still playing, and I’m using this swing and still playing some good golf,” he says.