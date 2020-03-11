Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: March 2020

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country, including great wins by Tammy Hall and Robbie Berne at the Tasmanian Senior Masters, and “Mr 58” Shane Floyd goes ultra low in Sydney.

NATIONAL

Berne and Hall win the Tasmanian Senior Masters at Ulverstone

Cold windy conditions for the start of Tasmania Masters Seniors Tournament played for the second time at Ulverstone Golf Course. The course was in good condition with slick greens running 13 to 14 at times.

Play was suspended mid-afternoon due to strong winds and was finally called off for the day. The greens on the 13th, 14th and the last 3 holes were impossible to hold. The decision was made to cancel day 1 scores even though the morning field had completed their rounds and the tournament would go back to 36 holes. The tournament officials also looked at putting pins in more friendly positions for the next day.

Day 1 of the 36 hole event

Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) took the lead with 77 to be one shot ahead of 4 players who all sit on 78. These players were Steve Valentine (Kew), Robbie Berne (Prospect Vale), Richard Denholm (Royal Hobart) and Brad Dowling (Southport).

Tammy Hall (Prospect Vale) carded a 83 in round one to take a four shot lead over legend Lindy Goggin (Royal Hobart) who finished on 87. Third place after day 1 was Sharon Crowden with 89.

Day 2 of the 36 hole event

Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) took a one shot lead into the final day of the Tassie Masters at Ulverstone and held onto his narrow lead over Robbie Berne (Prospect Vale) after the both had outward nines of 39. The other challengers quickly dropped away. Brad Dowlings (Southport) chances quickly disappeared after an outward 41 along with Steve Valentine (Kew) nine of 42, which included a 9 on the par 4, 4th hole. Richard Denholm (Royal Hobart) also slipped back with his front nine of 42.

An eagle 2 on the 12th hole by Berne meant he took a one shot lead over Toyne. However, Berne would have thought his chances had disappeared when he made a triple bogey on the 14th to drop 1 off the pace. Berne then parred in while Toyne dropped two more shots giving Berne his first major senior title. Valentine recovered from his poor start to tie up third on 157. Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) finished strongly and claimed 4th on 159 while Richard Denholm (Royal Hobart) rounded out the top five on 160.

Tammy Hall extended her overnight lead to close with 82 to cruise to a six shot win over Goggin who had improved on her first round score with 84, but it was not enough to overhaul Hall. Goggin finished runner-up. Crowden also improved on her first round score to shot 84 and wrap up 3rd place.

Final Men’s scores Final Women’s scores

154 Robbie Berne (78-76) 165 Tammy Hall (83-82)

155 Steve Toyne (77-78) 171 Lindy Goggin (87-84)

157 Stephen Valentine (78-79) 173 Sharon Crowden (89-84)

159 Matt Taylor (80-79) 182 Helen Plaister (92-90), Lindsay French (87-95)

160 Richard Denholm (78-82)

161 Bryan Gulliver (79-82)

163 Brad Dowling (78-85)

NEW SOUTH WALES

Gibson goes low at St. Michaels

A capacity field of 102 seniors assembled for the St. Michael’s seniors on a super golf course. Very few courses in Sydney are better than St. Michael’s at present with pure slick green, magnificent fairways and the attention to detail is top shelf.

Local star, Steve Gibson (St. Michaels) reeled off 5 birdies, of which three were in a row, to fire a super two under par round 70 on a magnificent St. Michaels Golf Club to win the scratch event. Runner-up with another good round was Ken Brewer (Lynwood) who finished with one under 71. Ken had a putt on his last hole to tie Steve but it wasn’t to be as he was out gunned in the birdie department, only making 4 birdies. Popular lefty, Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) cruised to third place with 72 while 4th spot was picked up by a new player to senior golf, Neil Joseph (Pymble) who carded a neat 73. This was Neil’s second outing, having played at Belmont in January.

Over 65’s was picked up by Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) who carded an easy two over 74 to pip new over 65 player, Terry Small (Kogarah) who had 75. Peter Budden (Harrington Waters) picked up the nett in the over 65’s with 38 points.

In the nett, Gary Poland (Fox Hills) went berserk, firing a mammoth 46 stableford points which amounted to 75 off the stick. I wonder if Gary knows with the new worldwide handicap system that Golf Australia has adopted, that he now will lose a bonus 2 more shots off his handicap after it is adjusted for today’s round. Runner up on a countback was Steve Puskaric with a modest 38 points.

Taylor’s topsy turvy round gets the win at the Coast

70 seniors teed up at the Coast Golf Club for the Coast seniors on a beautiful summers’ day with a hint of a breeze, all ready for the 8.30 shot gun start. The Coast must have the best vistas of any course in Australia with water views from every hole. So even if you were having a horror day you could marvel at the scenery coupled with many great golf holes that will challenge you.

Matt Taylor’s (Stonecutters Ridge) two over par round of 34 scratch stableford points, was full of highs and lows. For people that know Matt, he is not a great early starter and today was no different.

He started on the 13th hole and was quickly five over the card after five holes. But after a pie from the proshop, he then reeled off four birdies, one eagle, another double and a few pars to go with another bogey, what a crazy day’s golf.

Runner-up on a count back to Matt, was the ever-consistent Ken Brewer (Lynwood) with 33 scratch stableford points. Jack Scruse (Kogarah) also had 33 points.

In the handicap section, John Gojnich won on a count back from Darryl Hearsch (Manly) after both players had 36 points.

In the over 65’s, Warren Marsh (Kogarah) won the scratch with 29 points while Bob Zelesco (Camden) won the over 65’s handicap stableford with 36 points.

In the 36 hole event, (St. Michaels and The Coast) Ken Brewer won with 70 scratch stableford from Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) with 66 points. Third place was shared between Neil Joseph (Pymble), Darryl Hearsch (Manly) and Matt Taylor, who all finished on 64 points.

Albinski battles the mosquitos and the course to win at Concord

A record field of 120 seniors from 72 clubs, teed up for a 1pm shotgun start around the beautiful Concord layout that was in superb condition. This is one of the premier senior events on the NSW roster.

Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) won the scratch event on a three-way countback from rookie John Fearnley (Dunheved) and Concord captain Grant Wilson, after all three posted 2 over par rounds of 73. Only 1 shot back was David Mc Clelland (Wyong) and another local, Ken Lockery, on 74.

Albinski was overheard during the player briefing which spoke about a mozzie plague on the course, and so players were warned to use the bushman which was placed on the 1st and 10th tees. Stefan said “had I known about the mozzies before I would not have played.”

Four players all tied with 75 off the stick, these were Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef), Ken Brewer (Lynwood), Giora Friede (The Lakes) and Ross Bockman (Long Reef).

In the nett event, local member Ken Lockery, fired a super round of nett 68 to easily win from runner-up Peter Richardson (North Ryde) on 71.

In the over 65’s, Ross Bockman won with 75 from the usual over 65 winner, Greg Stanford, who had 77.

Veteran Ross Bockman wins the Castle Hill Seniors

A near capacity field of 93 seniors, teed up for a 1pm shotgun start around the newly redesigned Castle Hill layout that was in superb condition. The changes made to the course were very well received.

Experienced campaigner Ross Bockman (Long Reef), lead home a strong field with 33 scratch stableford points. 33 points was a very popular score and so a countback was needed to separate 4 players all on 33 points. Runner up on a countback was the form player at the moment, Terry Small (Kogarah) who also had 33 points. Graham Hann (Castle Hill) and Lindsay Vernon (Castle Hill) also had 33 points. Ken Brewer (Lynwood) rounded out the top 5 with 32 points.

In the nett event, Mark McNamara won on a countback with 38 points from Graham Hann and Doug Griffiths.

In the Over 65’s, Graham Hann won on a countback with 33 points from Ross Bockman and Terry Small. In the over 65’s nett, Doug Griffiths won on a countback from Graham Hann with 38 points.

“Mr 58” Shane Floyd

New kid on the tour Shane Floyd, having played his first seniors event in October last year went crazy around his home track of Cromer in a Saturday comp. Shane did play off scratch around a normally difficult Cromer but now his handicap is plus 4.

Shane amassed 48 stableford points which included 11 birdies, 1 eagle, 1 bogey and 4 pars to shoot a mind boggling 58 around Cromer!

His nines were 29, 29 giving him the total of 58. From the 6th to the 12th holes he had a run of 7 consecutive birdies, awesome! He then slipped up on the 13th only making a par, then 5 more birdies on the trot to finish with 58 around the par 70 layout. Shane said the furthest putt he had was 25ft and when the round finished the stats showed he had 22 putts.

His main thought as the round progressed was hit the fairway, then hit the green and make a good pass at the ball. With three holes to go he was not thinking about beating 60 but was thinking about fairway and greens and not to stuff it up, as the nerves were starting to kick in. His playing partners didn’t know what to do with Shane, talk to him or be quiet. His last hole was the 8th hole where he hit a good drive down the middle about 120 out. He didn’t think about going for the flag but just the middle of the green and the wedge went straight for the hole about 5 foot away.

Shane is currently running 4th in the NSW SOOM table and will be a force to be reckoned with in all senior events. Shane also appeared on the Golf Australia podcast “Inside the Ropes” Episode #153:Nasty Zinger and Mr 58, it’s a great listen on how he constructed his 58 and the pressures he felt during the round.

QUEENSLAND

Frost and Dean take out the Links Hope Island Seniors

A field of 67 players (15 women and 52 men) teed up around a beautifully conditioned Links Hope Island GC.

In spite of the previous rain and there being little run on the fairways, a total of 7 men were able to play better than their handicap. The best nett scores came from Mel Meeds (Redcliffe) who had an amazing 41 points, followed by Col Hallam (Redcliffe), Ken Ormiston (Indooroopilly) and Phillip Towle (Coolangatta Tweed) who each had 39 points. Behind them on 37 points were Paul Hurst (Pine Rivers), Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) and Tony Wilson (Bryon Bay).

The best nett scores from the women came from Sonia Swanepoel (Nudgee) on 34 points followed by Gwen Clutterbuck (Bribie Island), Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) and Anne Bracey (Nudgee) who all had 33 points.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) and Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) who each had a 74. Frost won on a count back. They were closely followed by Phillip Towle (Coolangatta Tweed) who had a 75. The best womens’ scratch scores came from Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who had an 80 followed by Kath Griffith (Hervey Bay) with an 82.

Toyne and Belonogoff too good at Arundel Hills

56 players (9 women and 47 men) tested their skills around the tough Arundel Hills layout. While the day started poorly and the first groups started in wet conditions, the day improved, and most of the later starters did not get much rain at all. While there had been a lot of rain overnight at the Gold Coast, the course was well presented.

In spite of the weather, 4 men were able to play better than their handicap. The best nett scores came from local Andrew Biggs (Arundel Hills) who had an 39 points, followed by Stephen Toyne (Indooroopilly), Col Hallam (Redcliffe) and Gordon Buck (Indooroopilly) who all had 37 points.

The best women’s’ scratch scores came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) who had an 84, while the best nett score from the women came from Cheryl Sternberg (Laidley), who had 32 points.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Stephen Toyne (Indooroopilly) who finally broke his run of second places, to win with a 74. He was followed by Peter Bennett (Redland Bay) who had a 77 and then Bob Ogilvy (Gailes) with a 78.

QLD reports by John Jayo

VICTORIA

McCleary and Wall take out the Kooringal Senior Amateur

Ian McCleary (Kooringal) showed a clean pair of heels to easily win the Kooringal seniors around his home course. On a day in which only 3 players broke 80, the Kooringal course was the winner. Ian’s round of 73 finished 6 shots ahead of John Kelly (Metropolitan) and Steve Valentine (Kew) who shot rounds of 79. John won on a countback from Steve.

In the nett event, another local, John Sist (Kooringal) won with nett 70. Runner-up on a countback was John Noy (Metropolitan) with 71.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Jane Wall (Barnham) fired a superb 2 under par round of 38 points to win in a canter from runner-up Heather Harley (Kooringal) with 21 points. Third place went to Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) with 17 points.

In the women’s stableford event, Vera Lund (Kooringal) won with 34 points from Margaret Duggan (Kooringal) who had 30 points and won the countback from Kay Barcelon.

Claney and Harley too good at the Cranbourne Senior Amateur

Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) and Heather Harley (Kooringal) have been crowned 2020 Cranbourne Senior Amateur champions on a course that was presented in great condition. Claney trailed by two after day one but a one-under par 71 saw him salute for the third time in four years at the event. Gordon is making a habit of coming from behind and can take his game to another level when it matters in the final rounds.

The Kingston Heath member produced a flawless front nine of 33 which included three birdies. He would stay steady around the back to finish with a two-over par 146 total for the two rounds. Runner-up to Claney was The National’s Simon Bracegirdle with rounds of 77-71 for a 148 total. Kevin Naimsith (Southern) would finish in third place after consistent rounds of 75-74.

The men’s nett saw Commonwealth’s David Taylor win narrowly on a countback from local member Brett Westmoreland. The pair finished on 142 for the two rounds but it was Taylor’s final round of 67 which proved the difference.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Heather Harley (Kooringal) was the 2020 champion after scores of 25-19. Runner-up to Harley by just one shot behind was Melinda Crawford (Berwick Montuna) on 43. Crawford would not go

home empty handed as she took out the overall stableford for the women.

Tatt and Pascoe win again in the Eureka Senior Amateur

Two familiar faces of Chris Tatt (Buninyong) and Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) took out the titles in the Eureka Senior Amateur. The event is played at Midlands and Ballarat golf clubs which is very much to Tatt and Pascoe’s liking. It was Tatt’s third consecutive victory at the event whilst Pascoe would defend her title from last year.

After the first round, Tatt sat equal with John Kelly (The Metropolitan) after the pair finished with an even par round of 72 at Midlands. With play moving to the Ballarat course, Tatt, who plays his golf in the Ballarat district, started his round in superb fashion with birdies on the 1st and 4th holes. Tatt remained steady throughout the round to finish with a one-under par 70 and a three-shot victory.

Midlands Golf Club’s own Robert Wallace finished runner-up to Tatt after his rounds of 74 and 71 gave him a two-over par total for the tournament. Stephen Valentine (Kew), Colin George (Rosebud) and John Kelly would finish tied third on 148 for the event.

In the men’s nett, Roger Stephens (Buninyong) stormed home with an awesome round of 64 to give himself a three-shot victory over George Kotaridis (Kew) who carded rounds of 68 and 71.

Continuing the Ballarat districts success, Buninyong’s Helen Pascoe produced two terrific rounds of golf to take out the women’s scratch stableford. Her rounds of one-under and even par gave her a total of 73 scratch points and the title by seven shots. Jane Wall (Barnham) was the unlucky runner-up with solid scores of 32 and 34.

The women’s stableford went to Dale Thompson (Southern) with scores of 36 and 41. Runner-up was Jen Le Cerf (Clifton Springs) with 74.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Turner wins at Blackwood in the SA SOOM

A record field of 96 senior golfers competed in the South Australia Order of Merit at Blackwood Golf Club in the Adelaide Hills.

The number in the field was a testament to both the strength of senior golf in SA, the ongoing quality of the event and the efforts of the club organisers to promote their event both internally and externally. Their efforts were rewarded with perfect 29 degree sunshine, no wind and an immaculately presented course. The large number of players in this event means excellent prizes and an extensive ball run-down so almost everyone goes home happy!

The Senior winner was Nigel Turner, repeating his performance from last year with a fine 74. Nigel’s home club is Links Lady Bay but he is also a long term Blackwood member so obviously feels right at home. Next were two Kooyonga members, newcomer Richard Payne beating Bruce Lindner on a count-back after both carded 76. Local Glen McGough and Steve Ross (South Lakes) came in 4th and 5th.

Making his debut as a Super Senior, the well-credentialed Chris Everett (Tea Tree Gully) opened his account but only on a count-back from Geoff Ashby (Eudunda) with 79. Last year’s SOOM winner in Super Seniors, Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) came in 3rd with 80 followed by Wayne Humphries (Glenelg) with 81 and Eric Lane (Grange) with 82.

Senior Nett went to Mike Greening (Blackwood) with an excellent 70 followed by other locals in John Hood and Andrew Fraser both with 72.

Super Seniors Nett went to Andrew Long (Mt Osmond) with a superb 69 making a sound start to season 2020. John Short (Blackwood) was runner-up with 71 from the two event organisers, Chris Claxton and Keith Parry-Jones who recorded rounds of 73 and 74 respectively.

Gordon too good at Mt Osmond in the SA SOOM

The 2020 SA Senior Order of Merit events continued at full pace at Mt Osmond. A strong, blustery SE wind heralded the start of Autumn and played havoc with many players scores with the difficult par 5 18th seeing big numbers and DQs from the tight RHS out-of-bounds and the hard left to right cross breeze. Picturesque Mt Osmond’s hills and slopes can present a challenge for those not hitting the middle of their clubs and then add some breeze and a few aspirations were severely dashed!

However, there are always those who play well. Senior gross winner was a yet another new name from Tea Tree Gully in Craig Gordon with 72, followed by two of the early OOM contenders in Richard Payne (Kooyonga) and Steve Ross (South Lakes) who both carded 75’s.

Tea Tree Gully got the double with Phil Smith in the Super Seniors Gross with 75 from Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood) on 79 and Geoff Ashby (Eudunda) 80.

Local Fanis Katsarlias, coerced into playing, made it very worthwhile with an excellent 66 to win the Seniors Nett from two members of The Vines at Reynella in Russell Cooper and Rohan Haslam.

A very popular result in the Super Seniors nett saw Blackwood GC stalwart and perennial optimist and golf enthusiast, John Gilleade prevail over all his peers, much to John’s delight. Mt Osmond members Dennis Hales and David Perry filled the places.

SA reports by John Anderson

