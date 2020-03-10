Get the hickory shafted golf clubs out for a crack at the 2020 Dan Cullen Trophy

The Dan Cullen Trophy… a memorable trophy offered in a memorable setting. AGHS secretary/treasurer Ross Howard with 2019 winners Bruno Pase, Hugh Jolly & Tom Moore

FOR any golfers into playing competitively with hickory shafted clubs – or anyone wanting to give it a go – the Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS) is offering a great opportunity at the stunningly located Long Reef Golf Club in a few weeks.

The AGHS is asking interested golfers to contact them for information about a place in the 2020 Dan Cullen Trophy, which will be a 2 ball 10 hole ambrose event at the recently renovated Sydney northern beaches club.

For those without their own hickory clubs hire sets will be available on the day for just $15, and since it is an ambrose event the occasional hickory inspired miss-hit isn’t going to  be too glaring.

This will be the 17th edition of the Dan Cullen Trophy, which honours one of the society’s  past highly esteemed patrons.

The tournament has an entry fee of just $25 and will get underway at 1pm on Thursday March 26.

Intended participants should contact Ross Howard, AGHS Secretary/Treasurer on 0402 148 946 or by email at ross@howrd.com

For more information and details about other Australian Golf Heritage Society hickory events visit Hickory News

2019 Dan Cullen Trophy participants Phil Baird & Andrew Daddo

 

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

