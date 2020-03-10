Get the hickory shafted golf clubs out for a crack at the 2020 Dan Cullen Trophy

FOR any golfers into playing competitively with hickory shafted clubs – or anyone wanting to give it a go – the Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS) is offering a great opportunity at the stunningly located Long Reef Golf Club in a few weeks.

The AGHS is asking interested golfers to contact them for information about a place in the 2020 Dan Cullen Trophy, which will be a 2 ball 10 hole ambrose event at the recently renovated Sydney northern beaches club.

For those without their own hickory clubs hire sets will be available on the day for just $15, and since it is an ambrose event the occasional hickory inspired miss-hit isn’t going to be too glaring.

This will be the 17th edition of the Dan Cullen Trophy, which honours one of the society’s past highly esteemed patrons.

The tournament has an entry fee of just $25 and will get underway at 1pm on Thursday March 26.

Intended participants should contact Ross Howard, AGHS Secretary/Treasurer on 0402 148 946 or by email at ross@howrd.com

For more information and details about other Australian Golf Heritage Society hickory events visit Hickory News