2020 NSW Veteran Matchplay Championship heads to Nelson Bay in June

THE 2020 Latitude One NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA) Matchplay Championship looks to be a very attractive proposition this year with a move to a top new venue, a new timeslot and new sponsors.

The annual event is a big favourite for many regular veteran golfing participants who enjoy the chance to play a week of competitive matchplay but the tournament has struggled at times at it has moved around various venues across the state.

The matchplay championship could find a very happy home at the 2020 venue, Port Stephens, home to some great golf courses and always a top tourist destination no matter the time of year.

As well as being located in a very tourist friendly area, some healthy sponsorship deals will not only mean a rev-up of prize money available, but will also provide more scope for the tournament week experience generally, including a Meet & Greet & Registration on the Sunday and a full Presentation Dinner on the Friday.

The other thing the 2020 edition has going for it is that it is in the hands of experienced tournament director Dave Flatt, who ran the very successful and enjoyable 2018 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships at the same venues that will be used for the matchplay.

Flatt ran a seamless operation in 2018 and the matchplay is sure to benefit from that experience.

Vets Matchplay Tournament details

The The Latitude One NSWVGA Matchplay Championship will be held at Nelson Bay, Horizons and Pacific Dunes golf clubs from 15 – 19 June 2020.

Tournament director Dave Flatt says the event is one of the “Majors” on the NSWVGA program, with A Graders playing for the Bob Coulson Shield and the Ladies Shield respectively.

Flatt says under the draw devised by previous organisers, Men and Ladies are assured to play four rounds of matchplay, and each day competitors will be playing against someone with a similar handicap on the same win/loss record.

“Not only that, under these arrangements, a prize will be awarded for every match won. This has been made possible by a grant from NSWVGA,” Flatt says.

“Through the sponsorship of Latitude One and Port Stephens Council we will be able to put on a high class event, including a Meet & Greet function, a Presentation Dinner, four rounds of golf and generous prizes. This is all for an entry fee of $150 per player.”

Flatt says intending participants should be aware that there is a limit of 128 players (Men and Ladies), and that places will be allocated in the order that entries are received.

An entry form is available here:

NSWVGA ENTRY FORM FINAL AT 27 FEB 2020 pdf

Or you can visit the NSW Veteran Golfers website

Contact Dave Flatt on 0410419967 or at vetsmatchplay@gmail.com if you have any queries.