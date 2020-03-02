Vale renowned golf course designer Michael Wolveridge

THE golf world has lost renowned golf course designer and former US Tour player Michael Wolveridge, who has died at the age of 82.

Wolveridge was involved in the design of more than 200 courses in 23 countries and worked closely with five time Open Championship winner Peter Thomson.

Wolveridge is survived by his wife Barbara, a leading Port Douglas realtor, and has lived in the Far North Queensland area for some time.

Journalist Howard Salkow, writing for northern news service Newsport, said Wolveridge’s sudden passing came at a time when he was still extremely busy re-designing the Mirage Country Club, a course he originally co-designed with Thomson more than 34 years ago.

Salkow reported Wolveridge was working with the club’s Golf Superintendent Alec Ross, in a three-year project which involved re-designing all 18 greens.

Mirage Country Club General Manager Geoff Peard was reported as being saddened by the sudden death.

Wolveridge had a 50-year business (and friendship) partnership with Thomson, who passed away in 2018.

Their golf course design company was known as Harris Thomson Wolveridge and was recognised at being in the top tier of the industry. Their major competitors were Robert Trent Jones, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.

“We were always in the mix to get projects and were fortunate to design more than 30 courses in SE Asia and Japan,” Wolveridge once said.

Wolveridge chose to retire in Port Douglas, where he also designed the Palmer Sea Reef course, owned by Clive Palmer.

The former president of the Society of Australian Golf Course Architects spent four years developing the course before it opened in 2000.

Previously called the Sea Temple Golf and Country Club, Wolveridge said in an ABC interview, the 89 bunker course is some of his greatest work.

“Like many things in life, it’s as good as the piece of land or site that you have got,” he said.

“It [the course] was an old reef. So to make a links style course over this sandy area where the sea once covered it is a very authentic thing to do,” he said.

Wolveridge was married to Barbara for 30 years and leaves behind two children and two grandchildren from a previous marriage and two step children and three step grandchildren.

“I am so saddened. This is such a terrible loss. He was still doing such great work and he had so much more to do. He led a wonderful life,” said Barbara.

The National Golf Club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula also expressed sorrow at the news.

The clubs said that as a director of Thomson, Wolveridge and Perrett, he played the leading role in designing the Ocean course. He also was instrumental in successfully presenting the planning application for the expansion of The National from 18 holes to a 54 hole complex.

“Michael had a passion for golf and the land, The National was built on.

Throughout the years Michael maintained his passion for the Club spending much time inspecting the site with the Club’s superintendent, particularly the Ocean Course, this was his pride and joy.” the club said.

A memorial service will be held at 3.30pm on Thursday at St Mary’s Church.