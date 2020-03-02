2020 NSW Super Senior Golf Championship set for May

ENTRIES are now open for the 10th annual NSW Super Senior Championship to be played on the state’s central coast on Monday, May 4th.

The championship, open to golfers aged 65 and over, drew a record field last year and is again expected to be a hugely popular event.

The 2020 edition will again be staged at the challenging Toukley Golf Club, spiritual home of the NSW Super Senior Golf Association (NSWSSGA).

Play will commence at 9 am with a shotgun start and there will be over $2000 worth of prizes on offer as well as an engraved place on the Jim Earl Trophy for best scratch score and championship winner.

The entry fee is a great value $50 that includes a place in the championship field, a mini breakfast before hit off and a sit down lunch and presentation.

The championship is conducted in four age divisions: 65 to 69, 70 to 74, 75 to 79 and over 80, with a scratch and runners up trophy an all four categories. There will be N.T.P.’s on all par 4 and par 3 holes.

The best scratch score on the day will have the opportunity to hoist the Jim Earl Trophy and both the best Scratch and Nett winner will receive a silver plate and a cheque.

Entries will be taken up to the 27th April and golfers can email or post entry forms to the Toukley Golf Club Pro Shop. Download entry forms here

NSWSSGA captain Martin Gallagher advised intending participants to book early to ensure a place in the field.

The association also administers the NSW Super Senior Pennant, an annual interclub matchplay torunmanent that sees around 60 cubs from across the state competing from August.

More details on both events at NSW Super Senior Golf Association website

2020 NSW Super Senior Championship Entry Form