3 Big Chipping Mistakes Amateur Golfers Make

TODD KOLB, PGA Teaching Professional, not only has a Titleist hat, he also has a large whiteboard and a green marker pen, so he definitely has to know what he is talking about… right?

Todd, from US Golf TV, here details what he believes are the three biggest chipping mistakes amateur golfers make. Todd reckons amateurs keep making these three mistakes, because they are exactly what everyone keeps telling them to do.

In this very informative chipping tip video, Todd explains the evils of leaning the club forward too far, playing the golf ball back in the stance too far, and concentrating too much on “hitting down” or stabbing down at the ball.