2020 Women’s Australian Open: TV Times, Live Leaderboard

IT’S not often when you get a golf event where 10 percent of the field are Major champions but that’s the case at the 2020 Women’s Australian this week at Royal Adelaide Golf Club.

And the good new is there is live free to air television coverage of the co-sanctioned LPGA Tour tournament over four days on the ABC.

There are 15 Major winners in the 144 player field but that doesn’t include defending champion and current world #3 Nelly Korda or Australia’s top ranked player Minjee Lee (#8).

Five time champion and multi Major winner Karrie Webb will also be playing – along with our most recent Major winner Hannah Green (#22) – and reckons the Aussies are due to lift the Patricia Bridges Bowl sometime soon.

“It does come with a little bit of pressure,’’ Webb said prior to the event. “Early in my career before I won, I really did feel that pressure, to win in Australia, because I’d been winning around the world. I think a lot of the girls will, not 100 per cent treat it like a major, but it’s a big event for them. They want to do well in front of their family and friends and they want to come home and show the rest of Australia why they’re playing so well overseas.”

Women’s Australian Open TV Broadcast Times

The ABC has all the live coverage of the Women’s Australian Open beginning at 3pm on Thursday – full details below.

Live Scores and Round 1 Tee Times

TV Times for VIC, NSW, ACT & TAS (AEDT)

Round 1 | Thu 13 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 2 | Fri 14 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 3 | Sat 15 Feb | 1pm-6pm

Round 4 | Sun 16 Feb | 1pm-6pm

TV Times for SA (ACDT)

Round 1 | Thu 13 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 2 | Fri 14 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 3 | Sat 15 Feb | 12.30pm-5.30pm

Round 4 | Sun 16 Feb | 12.30pm-5.30pm

TV Times for QLD (AEST)

Round 1 | Thu 13 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 2 | Fri 14 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 3 | Sat 15 Feb | 12pm-5pm

Round 4 | Sun 16 Feb | 12pm-5pm

TV Times for NT (ACST)

Round 1 | Thu 13 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 2 | Fri 14 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 3 | Sat 15 Feb | 11.30pm-4.30pm

Round 4 | Sun 16 Feb | 11.30pm-4.30pm

TV Times for WA (AWST)

Round 1 | Thu 13 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 2 | Fri 14 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Round 3 | Sat 15 Feb | 10am-3pm

Round 4 | Sun 16 Feb | 10am-3pm