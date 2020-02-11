Claney shows his class in Tasmania: Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap February 2020

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country, including a classy win by Gordon Claney in the Tasmanian Senior Amateur and the announcement of the Golf Australia AUSOOM team to play the ADF.

NATIONAL

Claney takes the win at the Tasmanian Senior Amateur at Mowbray

Mowbray Golf Club was in great condition after receiving some good rain several weeks ago and was again the host of the popular Tasmanian Senior championship.

Day 1

The first-round lead was shared between a past Tasmanian Senior winner Michael Leedham (Mowbray) and Queenslander Peter Hannah (Pelican Waters), who both returned 73’s. Close behind on 74 was Brad Dowling (Southport), Terry Smith and John Karren (Mona Vale).

Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath), Steve Warburton and Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah) were close behind on 75.

On 76 were six players, these were David Gleeson (Dubbo), Doug Cullam (Monash), Peter Hawken, Robert Watson, John Mihaljevic (Royal Canberra) and Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef).

Day 2

After round two of the Tasmanian Seniors at Mowbray, it was a three way tie between Terry Smith, Peter Hannah and Michael Leedham, who all sat on 148. Only one back on 149 was Brad Dowling.

Sitting on 150, is a trio of players who were in striking distance of the leaders. These weree Gordon Claney, Geoff Cranfield and Doug Cullam. Warren Colefax and John Karren were sitting on 151.

Robbie Berne (Prospect Vale) and David Gleeson were both on 152 with John Mihaljevic, Robert Watson and Richard Denholm on 153.

Day 3

Gordon Claney proved his class when he came from two shots behind the leaders to win by one shot over Michael Leedham. Claney knew that a special round would be needed to beat Leedham, who was playing on his home course. Gordon produced the low round of the tournament, a superb three under par 69 to Leedham’s 72. This is Gordon’s second state senior title to go with his two Australian Seniors and two Australian Matchplay senior titles. He has had many runner-up finishes in state titles, so it was nice to take this one home. Warren Colefax moved up the leader board with his brilliant 71 to tie up third place on 222. Another great round went to Colin George who also finished with a 71 to move into 12 th place.

Thanks to Gordon Claney, John Karren and Padge Singh for providing all the scores over the event.

Final scores

219 Gordon Claney 75-75-69

220 Michael Leedham 73-75-72

222 Warren Colefax 75-76-71

225 Geoff Cranfield 76-74-75, Brad Dowling 74-75-76

226 Doug Cullam 74-76-74, Terry Smith 74-74-78

227 Stephen Valentine 80-75-72, David Gleeson 76-76-75 and Robbie Berne 77-75-75

228 Peter Hannah 73-75-80

Golf Australia AUSOOM team announced to play the ADF

Golf Australia has announced the AUSOOM team to take on the Australian Defence Force team in Melbourne on March 15-17 at a new venue which is receiving rave reviews, Peninsula – Kingswood Golf Club.

Each year, a 12-person Golf Australia team contests a match against a 12-person Australian Defence Forces golf team. The event is played over two days, as a Ryder Cup-style format, with American foursomes and four-ball matches on day one, and singles matches on day two.

The 10 seniors in the team are picked from the final 2019 Golf Australia ranking table and excludes players who were picked in the previous years Asia Pacific and Sanctuary Cove teams. The leading player from each state and territory are picked by the Golf Australian Senior selection panel. A mid amateur male and female are also in the team along with the leading senior women from the 2019 Australian ranking table.

Michael Peeck (QLD) who has been the previous captain of the team was again elected as captain and is an outstanding choice for the captain’s duties.

Congratulations to the following players on their selections in the GA Australian team.

Michael Peeck (QLD), Col Halam (QLD), Peter Hargreaves (NT), Mark Gatty (WA), Chris Everett (SA), Robbie Berne (TAS), Geoff Walker (NSW), Steve Valentine (VIC), John Mahaljevic (ACT), Chris Campbell (Mid Amateur), Adele Douglas (Mid Amateur) and Louise Mullard (NSW).

NEW SOUTH WALES

Father and son win at Glenmore Heritage

Glenmore Heritage Valley Golf Club ran a combined Vardon and SOOM event with David McMillan’s son Justin, winning the Glenmore Cup in a playoff with a fine score of 70. The McMillan’s capped off a great day with father David, firing a great score of 74 off the stick on a course that measured 6400m from the plates. David won the seniors nett event with 71 from Keith Clark who was runner-up with a nett 72.

In the senior scratch section, although no scratch SOOM trophy was awarded, the scores were, David McMillan (Twin Creeks) 74, David McClelland (Wyong) 76, Brad Weir (Glenmore Heritage), Shane Floyd (Cromer) and Andrew Waters (Lynwood) who were all on 78. In the nett section SOOM which was awarded, the scores were David McMillan 71, Keith Clark 72, Brad Weir and Andrew Waters 73 and Greg Climpson and Michial Woods 74.

Unfortunately, there was no seniors gross awards and no over 65’s awards. The seniors played from the same plates as the vardon players which made for a long course at 6400m!

Brewer takes the win at Forster-Tuncurry

A record field of 127 male and female senior golfers teed up in the Forster-Tuncurry Seniors around a superb Tuncurry course. For Ken Brewer (Lynwood), this was his first visit to this beautiful seaside links course. He said he didn’t play that well with a lost ball and a penalty but as with all good players, he knows how to scramble and make the best of what he has on the day.

Ken’s score of one over par 73, finished one shot ahead of Warren “Snowny” Gorton (Hawks Nest) who posted a 74. In third place on a count-back with 76 was 2019 Australian Seniors Champion, David Bagust (Port Macquarie). Also on 76 was Wayne Maybury (Waratah) and local player Bob Angus.

In the Men’s over 65’s event, Bob Angus won the scratch with 76 while Paul Kringas took out the nett with 69.

In the men’s nett event, local player Paul Kringas carded a 69 nett from another local Ian Gresham with nett 70. Third place in the nett went to another local Geoff Proctor with 72 on a c/b.

Osborn back in the winners circle at Harrington Waters

A near full field teed up in the Harrington Waters SOOM with John Osborn (Mudgee) leading home a classy field with a great one under par round 71, to just pip a hot Warren Colfax (Murwillumbah), who also won the latest QSOOM event at Palmer Colonial. Warren shot a neat par round of 72 to take the runner-up prize.

Tied for third place on 73 was last years champ, John Karren (Mona Vale and Manly), along with David Mc Millan (Twin Creeks) and Ken Brewer (Lynwood).

In the nett event, David Doig won with a neat 69 to beat John Osborn on a count back. John Karren was tied third with 71 along with Gary Cush, Bob Baxter and David Mc Millan.

Peter Budden and his team must be thanked for their superb running of the event plus the great hospitality shown to all players. Many players made the trip north to help support the local community that was affected by the fires in December.

Small and Morgan win the Lake Macquarie seniors

A capacity field of 144 were on hand for the 2020 Belmont Seniors, with 97 visitors and 47 members, there was not one tee spot available. When there is a great course to play and the event is exceptionally well organised, this is the result.

Terry Small (Kogarah) was the male gross winner on count back from Ian Asbury, (Shoalhaven) with a score of 73. Tied for third was Ken Brewer (Lynwood) and Tim O’Reilly (Belmont) with 74. Equal fifth place went to Dave Mc Clelland (Wyong), Doug Cullam (Monash) and Stuart Macaskill with 75.

In the men’s nett event, Kevin Ellevsen won with a great score of 69 nett from Warren Allen on 70. A three way tie for third place was between Robert Shaw, Brian O’Reilly and Craig Mullins with 71.

Over 65 scratch winner was Ross Bockman (Long Reef) with 76. Warren Allen won the over 65’s nett with 70.

The women’s event was won by Monash’s Jacqui Morgan with 82. Runner-up was Julie McCallum with 86 which was one shot ahead of third-placed Jennifer Frost. In the women’s nett event, Jenn Powers won with 74 from Sue Shultz on 75. Third place went to Carmelisa Calarco (Lynwood) with 76.

Thanks to Ken Brewer for his report.

Asbury goes low to win the Wollongong Seniors

Ian Asbury (Shoalhaven Heads) fired a magnificent one under par round of 69 to narrowly defeat an in form, Terry Small (Kogarah), who posted a round of even par 70. Third place went to a new senior golfer, who we will hear a lot more about, Shane Floyd (Cromer), who fired a one over par round of 71. Rounding out the top 5 were Doug Cullam (Monash) and Paul Kammel (Bonnie Doon) with solid rounds of 72.

In the nett event, Greg Mytilinios (Kogarah) won with a superb score of 66. Only one shot behind Greg was Peter Walker (Port Kembla) and Paul Kammel with 67’s. Peter won the count back for runner-up in the nett.

In the highly competitive Over 65’s, Terry Small won with 70 from Dale Tapper (Wakehurst) with 74. In the over 65’s nett, Rod Fraser (Monash) returned nett 71 to defeat Warren Marsh (Kogarah) on nett 73.

QUEENSLAND

Nix and Jackson take out the Wynnum Seniors

A field of 79 senior players teed up in Wynnum QSOOM Seniors. This was the biggest Wynnum QSOOM field we have for a long time. Once again it was good to see a few new players in the event.

The course was set up long, and as a result only 4 men played to their handicap or better on the day. The best nett scores came from Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines) who had a very good 40 points, followed by Jim Stone (Southport) who had 38 points. Just behind them were Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) on 37 points and Ian Broom (Caloundra) on 36 points.

The best nett scores from the ladies came from Karen Collings (Nudgee) and Diane Wolfe (Wodonga) who both had 34 points.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines) with a one under par 69, closely followed by Jim Stone (Southport) and Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) who had even par, 70s.

The best ladies’ scratch scores came from Claire Jackson (Redcliffe), who had an 82, followed by Karen Collings (Nudgee) and Josie Ryan (Headland), who both had 83’s.

Report by John Jayo

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

South Australian Senior golfers assembled at South Lakes Golf Club at Goolwa, an hour south of Adelaide for commencement of the 2020 Senior Order of Merit schedule. Expectation and enthusiasm was high as for all golfers with new challenges and no harsh reality checks yet to indicate that nothing had changed from last season!

A good field of 63 players with Super Seniors far outnumbering Seniors, although the Senior ranks did have a couple of new low markers in Richard Payne from Kooyonga and Andy Munn from Blackwood. An overcast day greeted all players with mild temperatures and the ever-present southerly cross wind on a course in excellent condition with greens cut and rolled.

Consistent local, Senior Steve Ross was a clear winner with a two over par score of 72 and felt that he’d left a couple out there. Steve’s round was highlighted by his eagle on hole 3. Blackwood’s Glen McGough showed he will be a threat this year, as he looks to take on a full schedule of events, by coming in second with 75; followed by Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) with 76. Defending Order of Merit winner, Trevor Smith was a further shot back with 77.

In the Super Seniors, Bill Winslow (Grange) with a 77 was just clear of Ken Brown (Tea Tree Gully) 78 and Eric Abdilla (South Lakes) 79. Ken was making one of his rare appearances in an SA senior event between his extensive overseas travels post-retirement.

Nett Seniors went to Peter Shaw (Grange) with 71. Peter has also just fully retired which must help with one’s focus. Gary Lindner (South Lakes), keeping it in the family, fired a 72 for the runner-up trophy and Trevor Smith, finished third with 73 c/b.

Nett Super Seniors saw something special with a superb performance from Alan Bartram (Mt Osmond) streeting the field with a nett 63 off 19! A semi-local in Gordon Whittaker turned in 71 and another Mt Osmond member, Andrew Long shot a 72.

WyMedical again sponsored the event, with many of their excellent products relevant to senior golfers on display – our thanks go to them. Mention should also be made of the rather special after-match catering put on by the host club’s caterers – an excellent “grazing” table of very “tasty “goodies” – a change from normal fare and very much appreciated by all who partook – many more than once !

Report by John Anderson

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

February 15 Bribie Island PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

February 17 South Australian SOOM Blackwood (SA)

February 17 St. Michael’s Seniors (NSW)

February 18 The Coast Seniors (NSW)

February 18-19 Kooringal Senior Amateur (VIC)

February 24 Concord Seniors (NSW)

February 24 Arundel Hills PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

February 24-25 Cranbourne Senior Amateur (VIC)

February 27-29 Tasmanian Senior Masters – Ulverstone GC (TAS)*

February 29- March 1 Albany Senior Classic (WA)

March 02 South Australian SOOM Mt Osmond (SA)

March 02 Castle Hill Seniors (NSW)

March 03-04 Eureka Senior Amateur (VIC)

March 05-06 Nudgee Masters PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

March 09 Royal Sydney Invitational (NSW)

March 11 State Seniors 4BBB Championship (WA)

March 12-13 Alpine Senior Masters (VIC)

March 15-17 * Golf Australia vs ADFGA – Penisula-Kingswood GC

March 16 Redcliffe Seniors (QLD)

March 16 South Australian SOOM Thaxted (SA)

March 23 Royal Queensland Seniors (QLD)

March 23-25 NSW Veterans Strokeplay Championship – Richmond, Dunheved, Stonecutter’s Ridge (NSW)

March 24 Sun City Seniors (WA)

March 29 Southport Senior Open (a new senior men’s event) (QLD)

March 31 – April 02 The National Senior Masters – National GC (VIC)*

April 01 – 03 Western Australia Senior Amateur (WA)*

April 05 Jubilee Cup (NSW)

April 06 Bribie Island QSOOM (QLD)

April 06 The Vines (SA)

April 13 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 16 – 17 Laidley Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

April 18 – 19 Laidley Mens Classic QSOOM (QLD)

April 20 NSW Senior Men and Women’s Amateur Foursomes at

Orange (NSW)

April 21 – 23 New South Wales Senior Men and Women’s Amateur

at Orange (NSW)*

April 30 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

April 30 Gardiners Run Senior Amateur (VIC)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2020