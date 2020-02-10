2020 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship back to its original home on the Murray

THE 2020 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championship will be held in Yarrawonga on the Victoria/NSW border with the Murray River area the scene of the first ever event back in 1990.

A lot has changed in those 30 years but the background essence of fun, companionship and competitive spirit that pervades this annual event hasn’t.

It was in fact the first two editions of the championship that were played on the Murray – at Cobram Barooga, Tocumwal and Yarrawonga golf courses – and the area has certainly come ahead as the tournament has continued to lap the continent.

It returns for the first time since 1991 and will be jointly hosted by the comparatively newly established Black Bull Golf Club and the Yarrawonga-Mulwala Golf Club Resort.

The week long tournament, which includes three championship rounds, will be played at Black Bull, Yarrawonga Murray Course and Yarrawonga Lakes course. The former two appear in most national top 100 courses lists.

The Murray River region has long been one of Australia’s most popular golf travel destination and that has only been heightened in recent years.

As well as the golf there are lots of nearby tourist attractions including wineries, food trails, Murray River paddle cruises and a variety of other attractions and facilities.

The Yarrawonga township itself has three major clubs and resorts that offer a variety of accommodation, entertainment and dining options. The three clubs and resorts highlighted with the entry detail information are all sponsors of the 2020 Australian Veterans Championship and are offering special packages to participants.

The event is open to golfers aged 55 and over. The tournament now rotates annually around the different states and territories.

2020 Australian Veterans Championship Dates

The 2020 Australian Veteran Golfers Union Championship – 29th of November to the 4th of December 2020.

Entry Details

Golfers Package Price: $525.00

Golfer Package Includes four rounds of golf, Championship prizes and lucky draws, tournament polo shirt, Custom bottle of Buller’s wine and information pack, Welcome Function, finger food, drinks and entertainment, and Gala Presentation Dinner, beverages and entertainment.

Fee increases to $575.00 (incl GST) if booked after 1st July 2020 and subject to availability and approval of the Tournament Committee.

Further Information and Entry Forms

Full details and entry forms