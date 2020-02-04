Play the 37th Annual Blue Mountains Veteran Week of Golf

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

The Blue Mountains Veteran Golfer’s Association (BMVGA) will host the 37th Annual Blue Mountains Week of Golf, from 24th-28th February, with rounds being played at four local courses.

The tournament will be staged as three Individual Stableford events, with the best two scores for each player counting towards the King & Queen of the Mountain titles.

Leura Golf Club will play host on Monday 24th, Wentworth Falls Country Club on Tuesday 25th and Lithgow Golf Club on Thursday 26th, with the Presentation Dinner on Thursday night at Wentworth Falls CC.

There will also be a Two Ball Best Ball (2BBB) Stableford event held at

Blackheath Golf Club on Friday 27th, which will not count towards the major titles.

BMVGA President Richard Ledden-Cooper is coordinating the event for the

second year and all enquiries should initially be directed to him at

bmvga.wog@gmail.com.

Players wishing to hire carts should get in touch with each respective club to book.

Photos: Action from Wentworth Falls CC during the 2019 Blue Mountains Week of Golf – photos by Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)