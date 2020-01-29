Top golf coach gets a few lessons – from his 75 year old dad: Easiest driver swing tip video

TOP golf coach Danny Maude gets some help from an unexpected quarter in this new golf instruction video – with his 75 year old father’s major swing improvements inspiring some timely advice for older golfers.

Maude, Head PGA Professional of Canterbury Golf Club in England, says his dad’s driver swing progress has proven that you can have an effortless swing no matter your age.

“Having a driver swing like Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka or Rory McIlroy may take a little time but it would be great to learn the feelings that could lead to much straighter drivers and yes a few extra yards,” he says.