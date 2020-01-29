Sign up for the 2020 NSW Veteran Golfers Strokeplay Championship

THERE are still a number of spots available for the always popular 2020 NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA) Strokeplay Championships to be played at three top courses in Western Sydney in March.

The 54 hole tournament is now a Golf NSW Senior Order of Merit event so it caters for both the super competitive low handicap senior amateurs as well as higher markers.

The 2020 edition will be played at the top rated Greg Norman designed Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club, historic Richmond Golf Club and the very enjoyable Dunheved Golf Club from Monday 23 March to Wednesday March 25.

Tournament director Les Knox says there will be a maximum field of 144 players competing for the A,B,C, grades plus age division trophies. Only 1 trophy per player will be awarded.

The championship scratch winner will be presented with the Des Coady Memorial Shield plus a $400 voucher.

Knox and a hard working organising committee has run this event in Western Sydney for some years now and have fine tuned it into a seamless three days of competition and fun.

Despite the relative low cost participants are very well catered for, including pre round refreshments and a presentation lunch at Stonecutters on the Wednesday.

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Strokeplay Championship has been a sellout on a number of occasions in the past so it would be a good idea to get your entries submitted promptly.

Entries close Monday March 9, 2020.

Photo at top: Competitors teeing off on the 18th hole in the 2018 event final round at Stonecutters Ridge. Photo: Noel Rowsell.

Entry and contact details here.