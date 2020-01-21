New fund to help golf clubs hardest hit by bushfire crisis

Brian O'Hare
Golf NSW, through the NSW Golf Foundation, has established the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund to assist clubs in the golfing community to get back on their feet following the devastating bushfires which ripped through swathes of NSW and the ACT.

For many clubs, their contribution to the emergency effort came at considerable expense.

Clubhouses became command posts, while others were used as a safe haven. Thousands of meals for evacuees and emergency service personnel were also supplied.
In other regions, valuable resources such as dams & reservoirs were drained by water-bombing aircraft as part of the fire-fighting effort.

Mr Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW said while announcing the fund that the contribution from golf clubs in many of the impacted areas was vital. 

“It is humbling to hear of the heroic efforts of many staff and members in our family of clubs serving their community by providing refuge and care for emergency service personnel, residents, and tourists. 

“Our clubs opened their hearts and facilities, contributing significantly to the disaster effort. Now it is time to try and give something back.”

The Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund is an opportunity for clubs to assist others in the State’s golfing community.

Golf NSW is asking Clubs to consider directing some or all of any funds raised to the Club Bushfire Relief Fund.

Individuals can also directly contribute to the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund, and any donations will be tax-deductible.

Likewise, industry stakeholders can also donate directly to the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund.

Financial contributions are being collected through the Golf NSW Website in conjunction with the Australian Sports Foundation (ASF). A link to the donation page has been set up expressly for this purpose.

Every dollar donated to the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund will be used to assist affected golf clubs impacted by the recent disaster.

“I know many clubs have either had or are in the process of having a fund-raising event, and any funds directed to the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund will be greatly appreciated,” Mr Fraser said.

For more information on the Golf NSW Bushfire Relief Fund and a link to the donation button, please visit https://www.golfnsw.org.au/bushfire-relief-fund/
