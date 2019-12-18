Ward’s fund-raising efforts ends on a fiery, sour note

By Noel Rowsell

Dunheved Golf Club trainee professional Brad Ward has paid a high price for his charity efforts in the Longest Day Challenge.

Ward undertook the arduous task of playing a continuous 72-holes of Golf on Sunday and playing with just a 5-wood, 5-iron, 7-iron, gap wedge and putter, shot respectable rounds of 80, 78, 72 and 80 in 9 hours 30 mins around the challenging Western Sydney layout.

Dunheved GC spokesperson Greg Burke said: ” In achieving this, he (Brad) raised over $2,200 for Cancer research.”

“It was an excellent effort and he started to ‘hit the wall’ after 63 holes with aching limbs but managed to continue.”

Fate however would have a sting in the tail for Brad, who organised a lift home due to mental and physical exhaustion, leaving his own car overnight in the club’s car park.

Unfortunately, at 1:30am, an unknown person entered the car park and set Ward’s car alight, leaving a sour note on his otherwise-memorable charitable efforts.

PHOTO: Dunheved Golf Club Trainee Professional Brad Ward at the completion of his successful 72-hole challenge – photo courtesy of Paul Fairbrother.