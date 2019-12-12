2019 Presidents Cup Photo Gallery: 1st Round Report

THE Presidents Cup is underway at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club with Ernie Els International team off to a great start after the first day fourball matches.

Els was all smiles after his team of underdogs won four out of five matches, with the solitary point going to the US team thanks to the first up 4&3 win by team captain Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

International team veteran Adam Scott was delighted for once not to end the first day having to play catchup.

“Well, it feels good,” Scott told the media. “That’s what I can tell you. We don’t know the results from here on out. But this is a great start. This is a very strong American Team with a lot of depth, and they can keep throwing at us every session from here on out and we’re going to have to keep throwing it back at them.”

Els was proud of his team’s performance and the level of golf played by both teams.

“Yeah, there were a lot of tight matches and a lot of crucial putts, and great golf shots. I thought the play was unbelievable. Obviously Tiger played great with Justin, and other great matches. Under these conditions to score the way they did was unbelievable golf. So just played at a very high level.”

“….. I didn’t envision 4-1, no. So it’s a nice start. You know, we haven’t had a start like this for many, many years. So it’s really nice to have some points on the board, and you know, the committee have made some changes to the rules of the Cup. Obviously Tiger was involved with some of those negotiations, and that’s obviously helping us a little bit now.”

Woods – along with everyone else – knows it is early days and the tournament is far from over.

“Yeah, we’re excited about getting out there tomorrow and winning some matches, and turning this thing around. We’ve got an amazing lineup going out there tomorrow, and the guys are all fired up and ready to go.”

We’ll be updating this photo gallery as the tournament progresses.