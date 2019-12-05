2019 Kiama Seaside and Jamberoo Valley Vets Tournament: Photo Gallery

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell

Kiama and Jamberoo golf clubs jointly hosted the 2019 Seaside & Valley Veteran golfers tournament from 25th – 29th November.

128 golfers played in the event (88 men, 40 women), which organiser Bob Smith classed as a satisfactory number, given the overwhelming factors affecting this year’s event.

These factors included the current drought and bush-fires, the running of the NSW Golf Open, the close timing to the President’s Cup and also the Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship, which was held in Tasmania two weeks earlier.

Smith is confident next year’s event will be bigger and better than ever, given players from 49 separate golf clubs attended this year’s event.

The full results are here

The 2020 Seaside & Valley Vets Tournament is scheduled from 23rd-27th

November.