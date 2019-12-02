2019 Australian Open TV Times, Tickets, Leaderboard, Preview

Australian Open 2017

JASON DAY may have pulled out due to a back injury but there will still be plenty of star power when the 2019 Australian Open takes to The Australian Golf Club in Sydney this week.

Top Aussies including Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith will be joined by international visitors Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, C T Pan, Mike Weir and defending champion Abraham Ancer.

There will also be a host of former champions, including the likes of  Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy, Peter Lonard, Robert Allenby and Matt Jones.

What will be the 104th staging of the national championship will be gracing The Australian’s fairways for the 21 time.

The action tees off at 6.30am on Thursday December 5, with the winner due to hoist the Stonehaven Cup around 4pm on Sunday.

Those who can make the Roseberry Course can still buy tickets at ticketek.com.au, or they will be available at the venue.

Former champion Jordan Spieth plays his approach to the 9th hole in the opening round of the 2015 Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club

For those who can’t make it in person there will be free to air television coverage on Channel 7, and a streaming option available on 7plus.

Australian Open Free to Air TV Coverage

TV Times for VIC, NSW, ACT & TAS (AEDT)

Round 1 | Thu 5 Dec | 12pm-5pm

Round 2 | Fri 6 Dec | 12pm-5pm

Round 3 | Sat 7 Dec | 12pm-5pm

Round 4 | Sun 8 Dec | 12pm-5pm

2019 AUSTRALIAN OPEN LEADERBOARD

 

Brian O'Hare
