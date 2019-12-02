Brewer and Morgan reign supreme in the ACT: Australian senior amateur golfing wrap December 2019

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

Brewer and Morgan reign supreme in the ACT Seniors

The largest field of 120 senior golfers in recent memory contested the 2019 ACT-Monaro District Seniors Golf Championship. The 3 day, 54-hole event was played at the Queanbeyan, Gold Creek and Federal Golf Clubs in somewhat windy conditions.

In gusty and sustained winds, Day 1 at Queanbeyan ended with Greg Harnwell (Kogarah) as overall men’s leader with an outstanding round of 70 and a three shot lead over Ross Brockman (Long Reef) on 73, with Ken Brewer (Lynwood) and Mathew Doughty (Royal Sydney) both on 74.

In the women’s event Day 1 leader with a fine 4 over par, Jacqui Morgan (Monash) led the

field by 4 shots from Pauline Jeffery (Queanbeyan) on 80 and Heather Harley (Kooringal) a further shot back.

Day 2 at Gold Creek, the winds came early and stayed all day, although some great scoring resulted.

Greg Harnwell managed to hold onto his lead with John Mihaljevic (Royal Canberra) firing a

very impressive one over par 74 in difficult conditions. Ken Brewer moved into

second place overall with three golfers, Geoffrey Walker (Young), Mathew Doughty and Ross Bockman tied at third place.

In the ladies’ event, Jacqui Morgan continued her strong form with a solid 82 at Gold Creek and remained the overnight leader with a 6-shot lead over Pauline Jeffery. A solid second round 83 by Wendy Hergenhan (Bega) had Heather Harley and Wendy Hergenhan tied at 167 in third.

Federal GC turned on the sunshine and thankfully lighter winds for the final days play. With a handful of holes remaining the two leaders Greg Hanwell and Ken Brewer were neck and neck and so it remained at the end of the 18th hole. A sudden death play-off would then determine the winner. Both players squared the first play-off hole – the 18th at Federal, rated No 1 and finishing right outside the clubhouse. Back again to the tee box and this time the hole played a little harder with neither player reaching the green in regulation. A missed chip 3rd shot from Greg Harnwell allowed Ken Brewer to pitch his third to around 12 feet. Greg’s fourth shot ran to the back of the green and his return putt was left a couple of feet short. While Ken Brewer’s par putt slid past the hole, he made no mistake with his bogey securing his victory!

The ladies winner was 6-time NSW Amateur Champion, Jacqui Morgan (Monash), a worthy twelve shot winner, who played steady golf throughout the event. Runner up was Jill Blenkey from Newcastle GC.

In the nett events, David McMillan (Twin Creeks) continued his recent good form to claim the men’s nett from Roy Payne (The Grange), after both players finished on 214. In the women’s nett, Shirley Walsh (Bayview) won with a score of 223 from runner-up Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who finished on 226.

Both Ken Brewer and Jacqui Morgan gave high praise to the DGA organising committee, ably led by District Captain Jim Jackson, and both champions commented on the very high standard of golf played by all during the week. All were highly complimentary of the standard and presentation of all courses visited.

(Story by DGA President Garry Heald)

Australia runs second in the Asia Pacific Senior Team event

The very strong New Zealand team played some great golf to comfortably defeat the Australian team in the 2019 Asia Pacific Senior Championship at the Sungai Long Golf & Country Club in Bandar Sungai Long, Malaysia.

The New Zealanders trailed Australia by three strokes entering the final round but some excellent golf saw them run out comfortable winners by nine strokes.

The individual championship was also won by a Kiwi with Stuart Duff shooting even par for the three rounds to claim victory by a single stroke from another Kiwi, Peter Brinsdon.

Tied for third place two shots further away were two Aussies – Ian Frost and Greg Rhodes (who had a hole in one in the second round).

The Australian team of Brad Dowling, Gordon Claney, Greg Rhodes, Ian Frost, Peter Hannah and David McClelland played solid golf every day but the class of the Kiwis was evident on the final day.

Australian Senior Champion David Bagust (Port Macquarie) also played in the event along with Lester Peterson (Bardwell Valley) and finished 9th and 16th respectively.

Australian individual scores:

Ian Frost 219 (75-69-75) and Greg Rhodes (73-71-75) Tied 3rd



Gordon Claney 220 (73-71-76) Tied 4th

David Bagust 221 (76-71-74) Tied 9th

Lester Peterson 225 (76-77-72) 16th

David Mc Clelland 226 (78-74-74) 17th

Brad Dowling 227 (75-76-76) 20th

Peter Hannah 237 (79-81-77) 42nd

Team scores:

New Zealand 872

Australia 881

Japan 884

Korea 896

NEW SOUTH WALES

Brian Russell’s maiden win in the Mollymook Seniors

Brian Russell won the 36 hole Mollymook Seniors after carding rounds of 80, 77 to finish three shots clear of Ward Hummerston on 160. The course yielded very few birdies with only a handful of scores better than 80. Veteran Russell Rogers tied third with Joe Marumo on 161. Local Frank Lampe rounded out the top five with 162.

In the nett event, three players tied for the win after returning scores of 144. Ward Hummerston won on a count-back from Roy Payne and Glen Kershaw. Brian Russell finished fourth with Neale Blizard rounding out the top five.

Ken Brewer wins around an immaculate Twin Creeks

Ken Brewer (Lynwood) carried on his winning ways in recording win number seven for the NSW OOM season. Ken scored 74 to finish one shot ahead of veteran Lakes member Vince Clark. Kogarah star Steve Puskaric was third with 76.

In the nett event, Raymond Haddad had a great score of 68 to only win by a shot over Stuart Duncan and Tony Pagliaro on 69. Stuart won on a count-back from Tony.

Terry Small shoots a par round to win at Cromer

Cromer was the last stop for the NSW SOOM season for 2019 and is also where the champions of 2019 were presented with Golf NSW awards. Cromer as usual was presented in immaculate condition with the greens a little slower than usual due to an uncommon event for Sydney, a downpour overnight. No one was complaining as they were still a nice pace and beautifully smooth and true.

Terry Small (Kogarah) lead a strong field of 52 golfers with a fine even par score of 71 to win the gross event from David Mc Millan (Twin Creeks), local Shane Floyd and the 2019 SOOM champion, Ken Brewer (Lynwood), who all posted one over par rounds of 72.

In the nett event, it was a win to the popular lefty, Calvin Jacobs with 37 stableford points. Calvin chipped and putted beautifully in his round in which he only hit two greens in regulation! New Monash member, Geoff Beck was runner-up with 36 points on a count-back from David Mc Millan. Special mention went to Bruno Pase who pulled out his set of hickories to score 33 points around Cromer. Bruno is a member of the Australian Golf Heritage Society who play regularly around Sydney.

2019 NSW SOOM winds up at Cromer

Ken Brewer (Lynwood) for the fourth year in a row has won the Golf NSW (Gross) senior order of merit with another dominant display of quality golf. Ken’s stats tell’s the story. Seven wins, four runners-up and fifteen top five finishes. Ken also finished 2nd in the GA OOM for 2019.

Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) finished second again with four wins, three runners-up and fourteen top five finishes which is also an impressive season of golf. Third place went to veteran Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) with Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) only a whisker away from Greg in fourth place. Fifth place with a bullet was John Karren (Mona Vale) who had his first full season of senior golf and impressed with many strong performances.

In a rare double, Ken Brewer also took out the Golf NSW (Nett) senior order of merit. Rod Fraser (Monash) was second with a fast finishing David Mc Millan (Twin Creeks) third. Australian and State representative, David Mc Clelland (Wyong), was fourth with Roy Payne (The Grange) rounding out the top five.

In a hotly contested category, the Over 65’s, Greg Stanford finished well ahead of the field. Second place went to Rod Fraser, who just finished ahead of Dale Tapper (Wakehurst). Fourth place was Warren Marsh (Kogarah) with Ross Bockman (Long Reef) rounding out the top five.

The 2020 Golf NSW SOOM season commences in mid-January with Forster-Tuncurry and Harrington Waters kicking the season off. Forster-Tuncurry is on 13th January and Harrington Waters on 14th January. All senior golfers are asked to try to fill the field for these two events and put some money back into the local community who have suffered greatly in the recent bush fires.

VICTORIA

Naismith takes the double in the inaugural Southern Seniors

Kevin Naismith’s (Southern) local knowledge proved a winner in the Southern seniors. Kevin fired a slick 72 on a day that yielded few good scores with only four players beating 80. Runner-up was Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) with 74 and a further four shots back was Mick Kaufman (Melton Valley) with 78. Mark Abeyaratne (Peninsula-Kinswood) was next on 79.

In the nett event, Kevin Naismith lead the pack with 72. Runner-up went to Keith Naylor (Victoria) on 73 with Mick Kaufman, Paul Bray (The Metropolitan) and Wayne Aigner (The National) all on 74.

Cullam and Pascoe win the Warrnambool Senior Amateur

Newly retired and 2019 Monash club champion, Doug Cullam, is in a rich vane of form winning at Warrnambool. Doug posted rounds of 77 and 74 to finish one shot ahead of Henk Van De Ven (Howlong) on 152. Timothy Kirtley (Thirteenth Beach) finished third with 153. In the nett event, Henk Van De Ven won with a fine score of 140 to just pip Peter McCarthy (Royal Melbourne) on 141. Peter Flanagan (Royal Melbourne) was next on 142.

In the women’s scratch event, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) won another senior women’s event with 60 scratch stableford points from Kerrin Biddle (Thirteenth Beach) on 56 points. Heather Harley (Kooringal) finished third with 41 points. In the nett event, Lee-Anne Day (Midlands) won with 68 points from Susan Rea (Warrnambool) on 67 points. Helen Pascoe was third with 66 points.

Cullam and Pascoe win again in the Moyne Senior Classic

Players had to contend with strong winds around the beautiful Port Fairy course on day 1 with no player scoring in the 70’s. Day 2 saw better scoring but for many players the damage was done on day 1. Doug Cullam (Monash) racked up win number two with rounds of 80-76 to finish one shot ahead of Timothy Kirtley (Thirteenth Beach) on 157 (83-74). Colin George (Rosebud) and Ross Percy (Cobram-Barooga) were next on 158. In the nett event, Barry Webb (Yarrawonga Mulwala) won with a fine score of 143 to finish two shots ahead of runner-up, John Williams (The Vines Reynella). Ross Percy was third on 148.

Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) again showed her domination of the scratch stableford events with 57 points to finish 18 points ahead of her nearest rival, Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 39 points. Genista Whittaker (Kew) was only one point behind Harley with 38 points. Maureen O’Flaherety (Rossdale) won the stableford event on a count-back from Genista Whittaker after both finished on 64 points. Helen Pascoe was next with 63 points.

QUEENSLAND

Frost and Jackson take out the final 2019 QSOOM event with a win at McLeod

A large field of 23 ladies and 59 men gathered for the QSOOM event at McLeod. The field included two international visitors, Anne Wallace from Royal Port Rush in Northern Ireland and Andrew Atkinson from Wales.

A total of 11 men and 4 ladies played to their handicap or better. The best nett scores came from Grant Colbran who had an amazing 43 points, closely followed by Warren Penbrose and Susan Weldon who had 42 points. Next was Jim Stone on 40 points and then David Hoger on 39 points and Rod McNeven on 37 points.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Ian Frost and Jim Stone who both had an even par 71, followed by David Hoger with a 73 and Stephen Toyne on 74. The best ladies’ scratch scores came from Claire Jackson with a five over par 79, followed by Alex Belonogoff on 80.

Story and scores from John Jayo

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Tea Tree Gully wins the Senior pennant for the thirteenth year in a row

Thirteen seasons of Senior pennant in South Australia and only one winner ever is a fantastic achievement by the Tea Tree Gully team and Club.

Tea Tree Guly won 6/1 over a gallant Blackwood with individual results closer than the final margin suggested. Two matches were halved with an additional two matches finishing on the 17th hole. Blackwood have now been runners-up four times to the all-conquering Tea Tree Gully.

The winning Tea Tree Gully winning squad was John Davey, Norm Cordina, Chris Everett, Michael Richards, Ken Brown, Ian Alexander, Phil Allen, Phil Smith, Marty Miller and Neil Williams.

A presentation dinner was held at Grange East GC after the final which included the winners of the SA Senior Order of Merit awards for 2019. Grange East also took out the Consolation Plate by one point from Mt Osmond GC.

WEST AUSTRALIA

Buchan wins the Joondalup Senior Open

Stanley Buchan won on a count-back from Michael Lucas after both players returned fine scores of 73 at Joondalup. Three players tied for third place in the gross event after they returned rounds of 76. These were John Mc Kenzie, Brendan Curtin and John Hulme.

John Mc Kenzie won the nett event with a fine 69 from John Hulme who carded 72 nett.

