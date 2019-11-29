Larry Canning at the NSW Open: Dodt hits course record 11-under

With some amazing Course Super-intending in the face of one of the worst droughts in recent history, Twin Creeks Golf Course has been turned out in brilliant shape for the 2019 AV Jennings NSW Open. Sure the rough is about as soft as Badgery’s Creek Road but if you can steer your pill down the watered bits and roll it on the pristine greens a low score was there to be had… And had it, they have!

Newcastle based Andrew Dodt was the first to have his way with the Graham Marsh designed layout with an astonishing round of 11 under 61 in Fridays second round. The Globetrotting 38 year old carded no less than 9 birdies and an eagle and parred what was left for the best round if his career.

“I obviously knew the conditions were going got be user friendly this morning and wanted to take full advantage of that”

The obvious next question was when and if the quietly spoken Dodt had thoughts about the magical 59 but he confessed to being a “Stay in present” type of player?

“I got off to a pretty good start then sort of got hot around the turn, had a few birdies and an eagle on 11. I started getting a bit nervy, I thought I’m getting pretty low here. I thought I had to make a couple (birdies) coming in because I didn’t really know what I was…. But I didn’t really give myself chances on the last 3 holes ”

Breathing down Andrew’s neck is the baby faced assassin, Min Woo Lee. The powerful West Aussie youngster, currently ranked #1 in driving distance on the European Tour, has reduced the par fives and short 4’s into his very own toy collection.

“I’m pretty proud of how I handled myself, bounced back after an early bogey and really happy with the way I played. I’ve taken advantage of the hard holes and respected the tough ones,” Lee said.

Overnight leader Josh Younger backed up his first round 63 with a respectable 70 to be at minus 11 and in third place with Travis Smyth and Justin Warren on 10 and 9 under respectively.

It will be a fascinating battle over the weekend between the conservative and orthodox Dodt and the confidant and aggressive Lee.

Do yourselves a favour and head out to Twin Creeks for this intriguing battle!

See you here!

Larry