Join in the fun at the 2020 Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic

ENJOY the beautiful Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort and help a good cause by participating in the 2020 Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic from May 31 to June 4.

There’s three rounds of golf at Yarrawonga’s renowned golf courses, four nights’ accommodation (a 5th free if desired), a gala charity dinner and much more.

The Yarrawonga Classic has been a popular event for some years now and has helped raise some $110,000 for the Mornington Peninsula Home Hospice for palliative care in the home.

The golf includes fun fourball and ambrose events and there’s also plenty to do in the area for non-golfers.

The Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort is the largest public access golf resort in the country and includes 45 golf holes (including the top rated Murray Course) and other quality amenities.

For further details there’s a brochure here with contact details for event organiser Patricia Randall