Eight Aussie golf courses make the 2019 world top 100 courses list

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Royal Melbourne Golf Course
Royal Melbourne is always on top of the Aussie golfing pile

JUST eight Australian golf courses have made the latest world top 100 golf courses list compiled by the US based Golf.com.

The Royal Melbourne West course, rated as No.7, was the only Australian golf course to make the world top ten.

The iconic Australian venue, which is about to host the 2019 Presidents Cup (composite course), was joined in the top 50 by nearby Melbourne sandbelt course Kingston Heath, coming in at 22, with Tasmania’s Barnbougle Dunes at 35 and the spectacular southern Sydney seaside New South Wales layout at 46.

The top 100 list is judged by a team of 80 “well-traveled course raters”, with GOLF magazine giving them a list of more than 430 eligible courses to come up with the final rankings.

Pine Valley Golf Club, located in Pine Valley, New Jersey, once again topped the list, with the Alister MacKenzie designed (in 1928) Cypress Point at Pebble Beach runner-up and St. Andrews Old Course third.

Pebble Beach itself, controversially for some, dropped out of the top 10 to 11th while the hallowed Augusta National, also fell in the rankings from 5th to 9th.

The full Australian list is:

7. Royal Melboure West (up 4)

22. Kingston Heath (down 2)

35. Barnbougle Dunes (up 3)

46. New South Wales (down 3)

60. Cape Wickham (up 12) T77. Ellerston (down 15)

89. Barnbougle Lost Farm (down 1)

96. Royal Melbourne East (new)

Golf.com Top 100 Golf Courses 2020-2021 Ranking full list

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

