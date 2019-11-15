Book a great golfing holiday for just $1 deposit … and the chance to win a $25,000 South African golfing safari

THE team at Go Golfing are really excited about a new promotion they have launched offering all their escorted golf tours, tournaments and cruises around the world for just a gold coin deposit.

Golfers booking a holiday or tour while the special promotion is in force from Monday November 18 to Friday November 22 will not only be able to secure their 2020 golf holiday for a $1 deposit, but they are assured of securing the best “early bird” pricing on all tours.

As an added incentive all clients booking 2020 holidays will receive an automatic entry into a draw to win a trip for two to South Africa on Go Golfing’s fully escorted luxury golf tour in November 2020, inclusive of airfares, valued at $25,000 (conditions apply).

The big prize draw will take place on Monday 16 December 2019.

Go Golfing, whose mission statement is “Bringing Golfers Together for the Best Time of Their Life”, reckon the $1 deposit offer is the biggest sale promotion in the Gold Coast based company’s 25 year history.

Go golfing has an impressive portfolio of escorted golf tours, tournaments and cruises available within Australia and around the world.

During the sale Go Golfing’s international experts, tournament team, tour hosts and cruise specialists will all be available to answer questions and share their experience.

ASG was fortunate to attend Go Golfing’s recent Gold Coast World Masters event and can certainly attest to their polished organisational skills and the fun they offer participants.

