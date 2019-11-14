Entries open for 2020 NSW Veteran Golfers Strokeplay Championships

Brian O'Hare
A star of the show … veteran golfers attack the Greg Norman designed Stonecutters Ridge Golf Course, rated in Australia’s Top 100 Courses by Australian Golf Digest.

Entries are now being accepted for the 2020 NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA) Strokeplay Championships to be played over three rounds in Western Sydney in March.

The 54 hole tournament, now a Golf NSW Senior Order of Merit event, will be played at the top rated Stonecutters Ridge, Richmond, and Dunheved Golf Clubs from Monday 23 March to Wednesday March 25.

Tournament director Les Knox says there will be a maximum field of 144 players competing for the A,B,C, grades plus age division trophies. Only 1 trophy per player will be awarded.

The championship scratch winner will be presented with the Des Coady Memorial Shield
plus a $400 voucher.

This has been a very popular and well run event for some years now in Western Sydney and has been a sellout in the past so it is a good idea to get in early.

Entries close Monday March 9, 2020.

Entry and contact details here.

NSW Veteran Strokeplay Championship Tournament Director Les Knox is advising anyone interested in playing in the 2020 edition to get their entries in
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

