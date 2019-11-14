Entries open for 2020 NSW Veteran Golfers Strokeplay Championships

Entries are now being accepted for the 2020 NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA) Strokeplay Championships to be played over three rounds in Western Sydney in March.

The 54 hole tournament, now a Golf NSW Senior Order of Merit event, will be played at the top rated Stonecutters Ridge, Richmond, and Dunheved Golf Clubs from Monday 23 March to Wednesday March 25.

Tournament director Les Knox says there will be a maximum field of 144 players competing for the A,B,C, grades plus age division trophies. Only 1 trophy per player will be awarded.

The championship scratch winner will be presented with the Des Coady Memorial Shield

plus a $400 voucher.

This has been a very popular and well run event for some years now in Western Sydney and has been a sellout in the past so it is a good idea to get in early.

Entries close Monday March 9, 2020.

Entry and contact details here.