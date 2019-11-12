Greg Rhodes wins 5th straight Senior Order of Merit title: Senior amateur golfing wrap November 2019

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

Greg Rhodes wins his 5th consecutive Golf Australia OOM

Greg Rhodes for the 5th year in a row has won the 2019 GA Senior Order of Merit title. Greg played in eight events in 2019 and won three times. His 2019 title wins were in the Tasmanian Seniors, Queensland Seniors and the South Australian Seniors. He was third in the National Masters and Victorian Seniors and fourth in the Grange Kooyonga and Australian Seniors. This is another impressive record for the Coomealla star.

In second place by the narrowest of margins was NSW leading player, Ken Brewer, who had a breakthrough year in 2019. Ken moved up four places this year after finishing 6th in 2018 but he had not recorded a win. He had two second places in 2018, one in the NSW Seniors and the other in the Australian Seniors. Ken won the 2019 West Australian Seniors in spectacular fashion coming from behind to win on the last hole and then blitzed a strong field in the winning the 2019 National Masters. Ken had a great year in 2019 and is currently leading the NSW OOM.

Third place went to Victoria’s Gordon Claney who won the Australian CTHGC Senior Matchplay event. Gordon also tied runner-up in the NSW Seniors and had two third place finishes in the Australian Seniors and Victorian Seniors. In all seven events that Gordon contested, he was always placed in the top five, which is an impressive record.

Rounding out the top four was kiwi International, Michael Barltrop, even though he doesn’t appear in the final 2019 OOM rankings. Michael has a current golflink number and so is eligible as per the 2019 guidelines. Michael is a strong supporter of the Australian seniors circuit and regularly comes across the ditch to compete.

Michael finished on 725 points, which included two wins. Michael’s first win was the NSW Secondary event played at the Lakes, The Australian and Avondale. Michael also won this event in 2018. He then enjoyed the warmer weather of the Gold Coast in July and won the Gold Coast Seniors. He also won the Gold Coast in 2018. His other high finishes included 4th in the NSW Seniors, 12th in the National Masters, 5th in the CTHGC Senior Matchplay, 5th in the Victorian Seniors and 6th in the Australian Seniors. Michael has had a superb 2019 season but in July next year, he will be an opponent when the Aussies take on the Kiwi’s in the Sanctuary Cove Trophy.

One of the biggest success stories this year was the rise of NSW player, David McClelland. David was placed 66th in the 2018 Australian Senior Order of Merit and this year he moved up an incredible 60 places to finish in 6th place. Retiring has certainly sparked a spring in the step of the happy go lucky Wyong player. David has just returned from the Australian Seniors at Maroochy River where he represented NSW in the Teams championship. This was the first time David has represented NSW at a senior level. Hopefully some Australian representative duties will flow David’s way after a great 2019.

Top 10 placegetters in the 2019 GA OOM

Greg Rhodes (Vic) 894 points (8 events)

Ken Brewer (NSW) 761.20 (9 events)

Gordon Claney (Vic) 760.91 (7 events)

Brad Dowling (Qld) 641.16 (9 events)

David Mc Clelland (NSW) 632.05 (11 events)

Ian Frost (Qld) 609.67 (9 events)

Peter Hannah (Qld) 576.73 (9 events)

Geoff Cranfield (NSW) 560.02 (8 events)

John Davey (SA) 490.65 (5 events)

Col Halam (Qld) 472.43 (8 events)

More: https://www.golf.org.au/menssnr_rankings

Victoria wins the teams championship at the Australian Senior Amateur at Maroochy River

This year’s State teams seniors championship at The Australian Seniors at Maroochy River was the first time that all seven state and territory teams were represented. It was great to see the NT sending down a team and they started off with a bang and lead on Day 1 of the championship. Each team is made up of four players with the best three scores for each team counting each day.

After day 2, it was QLD that took the lead by one shot over NSW. The VIC team was then in third place, sitting three shots behind QLD.

Day 3 saw a dramatic shift with the VIC’s coming home in a Winx style finish. With rounds of 68, 69 and 75 from Rhodes, Claney and Valentine, the Victorians romped home by nine shots over the second placed QLD team. NSW would finish nine shots behind the QLD team.

Team representatives were:

ACT – Wayne Buick, Wally Gregory, Michael Kilfoyle & John Mihaljevic

NSW – Kenneth Brewer, Geoff Cranfield, David McClelland & Matthew Taylor

NT – Paul Edwards, Peter Hargreaves, Tom Harold & Dave Southwell

QLD – Brad Dowling, Ian Frost, Peter Hannah & Steve Stanton

SA – Chris Everett, Bruce Linder, Wayne Owen & Geoff Raneberg

VIC – Gordon Claney, Colin George, Greg Rhodes & Steve Valentine

WA – Mike Dunsmore, Trevor Hughes, John Ryan & Evan Sewell

Asia Pacific Australian Senior Team announced

Golf Australia has named its six-man team to compete in the 2019 Asia Pacific Championship in Malaysia 20th – 22nd November 2019.

The six-man team is Greg Rhodes (VIC), Peter Hannah (QLD), Gordon Claney (VIC), Brad Dowling (QLD), David Mc Clelland (NSW) and Ian Frost (QLD). Unfortunately, Ken Brewer was not available as he is attending his son’s wedding and was selected in the team but had to decline.

For rookie David Mc Clelland, this is his first selection in an Australian team in the senior ranks and caps off a stellar year. David had improved 60 spots on his 2018 ranking to finish 6th in the 2019 Australian OOM which is an outstanding achievement. He was also named in the NSW four-man team which competed in the recent Australian Seniors at Maroochy River.

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

Doug Cullam fires a par round to win the Monash Seniors

The Monash Seniors was played in ideal conditions on a beautifully manicured Monash course with greens running at 13.5 which tested the putting of the entire field. Doug Cullam (Monash) played superbly posting a 72 and finishing two shots ahead of runner-up Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) on 74. Third place went to Ken Brewer (Lynwood) on 76 with John Osborn (Mudgee) finishing on 77.

Peter Stewart (Riverside Oaks) won the nett event with a fine 68 nett from Geoff Beck (Victor Harbour) on 72 c/b.

Ken Brewer takes the Windsor Foundation Shield

A field of fifty nine senior golfers made the journey to the west, all ready for a 9am shot gun start in the Windsor seniors. As usual with Windsor, they put on a good day on a course that was challenging and yielded few easy holes. Ken Brewer won the scratch event with a fine two over par, 73. Ken is currently leading the NSW OOM by a slim margin from Geoff Cranfield. Performances in the last events between Ken and Geoff will most probably decide this year’s OOM winner.

Mike White was runner-up with 78 with Brad Fifield next on 79. Rounding out the top 5 was Greg Stanford and Steve Hudson, who both shot 80.

In the nett event, Mike White shot a super nett 67 to win by one shot over Steve Hudson on 68. Greg Stanford won the over 65’s again, with Les Millett winning the over 65 nett, with 69.

Another first up winner, Colin Neill wins the Dunheved Seniors

Forty-four senior golfers took to the Dunheved layout all ready for a 9am shot gun start. The Dunheved is recovering nicely after they lost just about all their greens at the beginning of the year. The greens are now on their way back and are only a few weeks away from back to their very best.

For some seniors this was their first trip to Dunheved, and many were very impressed with the layout and will return next year.

Colin Neill had a great day as he carded a three over par score of 75, off as handicap of 6, and would have won everything, but in senior golf, there is a limit of one major prize per player. This was Neill’s first senior win.

Runner-up to Neill was Russell Kellam with 76. Russell is playing some consistent golf over the past weeks. Third place went to David McMillan with 78, which completed a clean sweep by the Dunheved members.

In the nett event, Rex Adams won with nett 70 to win by two shots over Brad Fifield on 72. Dale Tapper won the over 65’s with 80 c/b from Michael Bassingthwaighte.

Russell Rogers takes out the Moruya Seniors

Played over 36 holes, the Moruya seniors’ winner was decided by a count-back with Russell Rogers taking the winners trophy from Garry Barber, after both players returned thirty-six hole totals of 136. In the nett event, also decided on a count-back, Laurie Buckle was victorious over Peter Sutton. Laurie and Peter both returned nett, 139’s.

In the women’s event, Barbara Kennedy won with a great score of 76 stableford points from Joan Hoskings on 63 points.

Greg Wilson leads the amateur contingent in the NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona

A field of twenty-eight senior amateurs joined the elite field of senior professionals that participated in the Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open over 54 holes at Thurgoona. All of the 28 amateurs had qualified throughout the year in various senior events to gain entry into the field. A cut was made after 2 rounds at 9 over par with 6 amateurs making the cut line. These were Greg Wilson, Doug Francis, Geoff Charnley, Robert Martin, Grahame Stinson and Greg O’Brien.

Greg Wilson (Rosebud) was the best of the amateurs finishing in a tie for 13th with consistent rounds of 74,73,73. Three shots behind him was Doug Francis (Metropolitan) with rounds of 81,73,69. Doug’s third round of 69 was only bettered by two of the professionals which is an awesome achievement. Third place in the amateurs was another Victorian Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) with 75,78,74. To make the final cut is a fantastic effort by the six amateurs, but just making it into the field is an outstanding achievement in itself.

More: http://www.golfnsw.org/

VICTORIA

Kelly and Lush victorious in the Lang Lang Seniors

The Lang Lang course showed its teeth in the recent senior’s event with only three players beating 80. John Kelly (Metropolitan) took out the Men’s gross event with a four over par round of 74.

Runner-up was Mark Abeyaratne (Peninsula-Kingswood) with 76. Third place went to Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) with 78. In the nett event, Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) won with a nett four under par round of 66. Runner-up to Ignatius was Tony Harrison (Cardinia Beaconhills) with nett 69.

In the women’s event, Sue Lush (Gardiners Run) survived a close countback to win the scratch stableford event with 23 points from Helen Drake (Dorset). In the women’s stableford section, local knowledge prevailed as Christine Caig (Lang Lang) claimed the win with 37 points.

Brother and sister win the Melbourne Senior Classic

The name Claney is well known in golfing circles, especially around Melbourne, in particular Kingston Heath golf club. Gordon’s name appears on the championship boards 8 times at Kingston Heath but one name that appears more often is Gordon sister, Lynne Brown who appears 15 times on the championship boards. There is good genes in the Claney family, as this year, Gordons son Andrew, was runner-up in the club championship at Kingston Heath.

Continuing with the family ties, brother and sister duo, Gordon Claney and Lynne Brown won the 2019 Melbourne Senior Classic. Claney (Kingston Heath) finished in a four-player tie and was victorious after a countback. Claney’s two round total of 150 saw win on a count-back from Kevin Naismith (Southern), Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) and Andrew Davis (The National) who were all on the same total of 150. Kevin was runner-up on a countback. In the nett event, Colin George (Rosebud) returned a score of 145 to win by 1 shot over Michael Doutch (Woodlands).

Lynne Brown (Kingston Heath) romped home winning by 12 shots in women’s gross event after carding 168 for the two rounds. Dena Lozo (Sandhurst) was runner-up to Brown with 180. Suzanne Ferguson (Rossdale) won the stableford event with a score of 68 points. Runner-up was Margaret Holland (Latrobe) with 67 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/victorian-events-calendar#/customer/1042/schedule/2019/8909

QUEENSLAND

Toyne and Griffith win at City

Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) made his return to senior golf and clocked up a win at City golf club, Towoomba in the PresCare QSOOM event. Steve now spends six months in England and six months in Australia and only plays in a handful of senior events. Steve fired a two over par 70, to win by two shots from Keith Horne (Maroochy River). Cary Clarke (Keperra) won the nett event with 37 stableford points on a count-back from Paul Hurst (Pine Rivers). John Drew (Gailes) won the super seniors with 36 points.

In the women’s event, Kath Griffith (Hervey Bay) won with a scratch score of 81. Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills) won the nett event with 37 points from Ulrika Macrae (Arundel Hills) on 32 points.

Skinner and Griffith win at Toowoomba

Geoff Skinner (Toowoomba) took home the winner’s trophy with a win in the Toowoomba QSOOM after posting a two over par 74 to beat Jim Stone (Southport) on a count-back. Lee Brittain (Toowoomba) won the nett event with a fine 40 points from Bill Anderson (Bribie Island) on 38 points. Gary Tostee (Palm Meadows) won the super seniors with 37 points.

In the women’s event, Kath Griffith (Hervey Bay) won another scratch event with 81. Kath is on a roll with two wins in two days as she won the scratch at City the day before. Debbie Sheppard (Toowoomba) was runner-up to Kath with 82. In the nett event, Lynn Morgan (Toowoomba) won with a great score of 39 stableford points to narrowly defeat Janet Barlow (Toowoomba) on 38 points.

Griffith goes 3 from 3 at Warwick

Kath Griffith (Hervey Bay) continued her domination of the women’s senior events after winning her third straight QSOOM event. This time Kath fired a 83 to win the scratch event while Margaret Emerson (Nudgee) won the nett with 37 stableford points.

In the men’s event, Mike Peeck (Dalby) beat Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) on a count-back after both players returned 72. Ian Robinson (Pelican Waters) won the nett with 39 points from Doug Wilson (Warwick) on 38 points on a count-back.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/prescare-qld-senior-order-of-merit-events

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

South Australia Final OOM results for 2019

Some new names have appeared in the final standings of the South Australia Senior Order of Merit for 2019. The South Australia season started back in February at South Lakes and ended in September at the South Australian Seniors at Naracoorte. The SA season comprises of 13 events in which the best eight performances count for the SOOM.

Trevor Smith (1213 points) won the scratch OOM by a small margin of 20 points over Kenneth Parker (1193). Third place went to Steve Ross (1029) with Bruce Lindner (900) finishing fourth. Rounding out the five was Peter Shaw (765).

In the super seniors scratch OOM, which is over 65’s, Michael Richards (1443 points) just finished ahead of Eric Lane (1421) with William Winslow third (902). Alan Cooper (876) finished fourth from Lindsay Elliot (865).

In the nett OOM, Kenneth Parker (776 points) won from Malcolm Sangster (744) and Trevor Smith (742) finished third. Rodger Pridmore (699) finished fourth and Alan Cooper (621) fifth. It should be noted that it is unusual for a player to finish so high in both the scratch and nett events and this is a testament to the fine golf played by Kenneth Parker and Trevor Smith over 2019.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/seniors-oom