Penrith GC wins Western Sydney vets golf “Club of the Year” 2019

By
Noel Rowsell
-

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

Penrith Golf Club has staged a barn-storming final round to claim the ‘Club of the Year’ title in the 2019 Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club competition.

Trailing leaders Dunheved Golf Club by four shots, Penrith’s players saved one 
of their best collective games until last to score a commanding 8-shot 
victory.

Leonay Golf Club continued the trend of home clubs winning their own event but 
only got past Penrith on a count-back, with both clubs recording 166 
points on the day.

The finishing positions of all clubs for the season, apart from Penrith 
and Dunheved, remained unchanged after the last high-scoring event, with 
reigning Club of the Year Richmond in 3rd, Wallacia 4th, Leonay 5th, 
Springwood 6th, Glenmore Heritage Valley 7th and Stonecutters Ridge 
taking the wooden spoon in 8th spot.

The battle for ‘Male Player of the Year’ was also hotly-contested, with 
leader Greg Williams (Dunheved) putting in a solid performance at Leonay 
with 36 points but he would ultimately be swamped by four of his rivals 
to finish back in 5th spot.

Penrith’s Russell Cruikshank climbed a staggering 9 shots in the final 
round to claim the Player of the Year title on 119 points, ahead of 
Peter Green (Dunheved) 118 c/b, Gary Allsopp (Penrith) 118, Graham 
Anderson (Wallacia) 114, Williams 113 c/b, Ian Forrester (Penrith) 113 
c/b, Phil Tunchon (Penrith) 113 c/b, Garry Smith (Richmond) 113, Stephen 
Cromer (Wallacia) 111 c/b, Stephen Johnston (Penrith) 111.

On a day of high-scoring, five new faces jumped into the year’s Top Ten 
ranking following red-hot scores at Leonay, with just under 20% of the 
field shooting par or better, including each of the players who finished 
8th or higher in the Player of the Year rankings.

In the Ladies division, Judy Loader (Stonecutters Ridge) had already 
posted a staggering 8-shot lead and despite 6 of her rivals improving 
their scores in the final round, could not be run down on the day, 
taking out the ‘Ladies Player of the Year’ title.

Elaine Williams (Dunheved) finished runner-up on 104, ahead of Carol 
Carter (Richmond) 101 c/b, Margaret Brownsell (Springwood) 101, Sarah 
Dean (Glenmore) 100 c/b, Sue Evers (Springwood) 100, Carol Lozier 
(Richmond)  98, Kerry Robertson (Penrith) 97, Diane Bowden (Dunheved) 96 
and Mei McCormick (Leonay) 95 c/b.

LEONAY VETERANS INTERCLUB COMPETITION FULL RESULTS

 



