Penrith GC wins Western Sydney vets golf “Club of the Year” 2019

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

Penrith Golf Club has staged a barn-storming final round to claim the ‘Club of the Year’ title in the 2019 Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club competition.

Trailing leaders Dunheved Golf Club by four shots, Penrith’s players saved one

of their best collective games until last to score a commanding 8-shot

victory.

Leonay Golf Club continued the trend of home clubs winning their own event but

only got past Penrith on a count-back, with both clubs recording 166

points on the day.

The finishing positions of all clubs for the season, apart from Penrith

and Dunheved, remained unchanged after the last high-scoring event, with

reigning Club of the Year Richmond in 3rd, Wallacia 4th, Leonay 5th,

Springwood 6th, Glenmore Heritage Valley 7th and Stonecutters Ridge

taking the wooden spoon in 8th spot.

The battle for ‘Male Player of the Year’ was also hotly-contested, with

leader Greg Williams (Dunheved) putting in a solid performance at Leonay

with 36 points but he would ultimately be swamped by four of his rivals

to finish back in 5th spot.

Penrith’s Russell Cruikshank climbed a staggering 9 shots in the final

round to claim the Player of the Year title on 119 points, ahead of

Peter Green (Dunheved) 118 c/b, Gary Allsopp (Penrith) 118, Graham

Anderson (Wallacia) 114, Williams 113 c/b, Ian Forrester (Penrith) 113

c/b, Phil Tunchon (Penrith) 113 c/b, Garry Smith (Richmond) 113, Stephen

Cromer (Wallacia) 111 c/b, Stephen Johnston (Penrith) 111.

On a day of high-scoring, five new faces jumped into the year’s Top Ten

ranking following red-hot scores at Leonay, with just under 20% of the

field shooting par or better, including each of the players who finished

8th or higher in the Player of the Year rankings.

In the Ladies division, Judy Loader (Stonecutters Ridge) had already

posted a staggering 8-shot lead and despite 6 of her rivals improving

their scores in the final round, could not be run down on the day,

taking out the ‘Ladies Player of the Year’ title.

Elaine Williams (Dunheved) finished runner-up on 104, ahead of Carol

Carter (Richmond) 101 c/b, Margaret Brownsell (Springwood) 101, Sarah

Dean (Glenmore) 100 c/b, Sue Evers (Springwood) 100, Carol Lozier

(Richmond) 98, Kerry Robertson (Penrith) 97, Diane Bowden (Dunheved) 96

and Mei McCormick (Leonay) 95 c/b.

LEONAY VETERANS INTERCLUB COMPETITION FULL RESULTS





