Men’s and Women’s NSW Senior Amateur Championships together for the first time in 2020

SENIOR golf is moving with the times with the announcement that the 2020 Men’s and Women’s NSW Senior Amateur Championships will be held together for the first time.

Golf NSW says it will be partnering with Orange City Council to stage the championships from April 20th to 23rd, with the courses involved to be Duntryleague (pictured above) and Orange Ex-Services Golf Clubs.

The Championship week will begin with the Men’s & Women’s NSW Foursomes on Monday. The 54 hole Men’s & Women’s NSW Senior Championships will begin Tuesday with the final round on Thursday.

Over 250 golfers are expected to descend on the Orange region, with entrants coming from as far as Western Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Reigning Champions, John Owen of Geelong and Jacqui Morgan from Monash Country Club will also be back to defend their crowns.

General Manager of Golf – Golf NSW, Graeme Phillipson, said the Senior Amateur Championships always attracted strong fields with many interstate and international competitors.

“The Senior Amateur Championships are a highlight of the golfing year for those aged over 55, and combining both Championships into one week will be a boon for the Orange region.

“The number of interstate and international entries we receive is growing. Last year we had representatives from every state in Australia as well as visitors from New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia.”

Phillipson added the quality of the courses chosen to host the 2020 Championships would be another inducement for golfers who were thinking of taking part.

“Duntryleague and Orange Ex-Services are renowned in golfing circles for being courses of exceptional quality, and I fully expect the field size to reflect this,” Phillipson said.

Orange Mayor Cr Reg Kidd said he’s looking forward to welcoming participants in the tournament.

“Orange has so much to offer in hosting an event like this,” Cr Reg Kidd said. “As well as beautiful and challenging courses, a tournament in April means visitors will be enjoying the Autumn colours for which Orange is so well known.”

“Family members will have plenty to enjoy if they’re planning to tag along. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if a visit for the tournament turns into another longer stay in future when they’ll get to know Orange even more.”





