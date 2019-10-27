IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy: a top choice for older golfers

OLDER golfers needing a bit of motorised assistance around the course have a number of options but one that should not be overlooked is the excellent IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy.

The IM4 is regarded by many as the “Rolls Royce” of single seat golf buggies,

and is the choice of golfers wanting the best-of-type.

The IM4, features a backrest, stylish design, powerful motor, a number of included extras and is easily transported to and from the golf course in your station wagon or SUV.

We’ve written before about another motorised buggy option in the FourStar Golf Cruiser, also available from top Australian distributor Electric Vehicles Oceania, based at Northmead in Sydney.

The IM4 and FourStar Cruiser have a number of advantages over other options, such as a full traditional golf buggy. For a start, there is a much lower up front asking price and you also won’t be slugged with what can be very hefty ongoing storage and/or access fees at your home course of other venues you visit.

The IM4 offers you complete independence on course, and like the FourStar, is easy to transport to your course of choice, and playable at no extra cost.

Electric Vehicles Oceania has the newest version of the IM4 in stock, and offers around $500 of new accessories and improvements, none of which are available elsewhere in Australia.

Two optional extras now available a Sunshade Cover for hot or rainy weather, and a great Lambswool Seat Cover for hot and cold weather.