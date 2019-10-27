IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy: a top choice for older golfers

Brian O'Hare
iM4 Golf Buggy

OLDER golfers needing a bit of motorised assistance around the course have a number of options but one that should not be overlooked is the excellent IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy.

The IM4 is regarded by many as the “Rolls Royce” of single seat golf buggies, 
and is the choice of golfers wanting the best-of-type.
 
The IM4, features a backrest, stylish design, powerful motor, a number of included extras and is easily transported to and from the golf course in your station wagon or SUV. 
 
We’ve written before about another motorised buggy option in the FourStar Golf Cruiser, also available from top Australian distributor Electric Vehicles Oceania, based at Northmead in Sydney.
 
The IM4 and FourStar Cruiser have a number of advantages over other options, such as a full traditional golf buggy. For a start, there is a much lower up front asking price and you also won’t be slugged with what can be very hefty ongoing storage and/or access fees at your home course of other venues you visit.
 
 
The IM4 offers you complete independence on course, and like the FourStar, is easy to transport to your course of choice, and playable at no extra cost.
 
Electric Vehicles Oceania has the newest version of the IM4 in stock, and offers around $500 of new accessories and improvements, none of which are available elsewhere in Australia.
 
Two optional extras now available a Sunshade Cover for hot or rainy weather, and a great Lambswool Seat Cover for hot and cold weather. 
 

Updated features and accessories included:

  • Quick release golf bag holder, for easy and fast removal/refitting of bag and holder when loading/unloading the IM4 into a car.
  • A USB port on the instrument console, for charging a mobile phone and/or running a golf GPS for course maps, terrain, distance etc.
  • Steering column adjustable angle settings for extra comfort to suit person size.
  • Two-speed switch relocated to a more easily accessible position on instrument panel near the throttle.
  • Umbrella holder and bracket relocated from in front of the rider to behind the seat for better vision and angle/position of the umbrella.
  • Quick release hasp and clasp for easy access to the battery and motor compartment, free-wheel connect/disconnect lever, and for ease of cleaning and maintenance.
  • Improved golf bag holder base with “bucket” to ensure golf bag doesn’t slip or move around.

Specifications, Features & Benefits of the IM4:

Steel frame construction
Strong fibreglass body
Rust protected powder coated steel work
Easy battery access
Colours: Red, Blue, Green, Black

Motor 36V 1200 watt permanent magnetism
Sealed Lead Acid Gel batteries 12V 50 or 80 AH (Lithium Batteries available at additional cost)
Automatic pulse charger input AC110V/240V Optional Output DC36V/5A/8A
Throttle mounted speed switch High (19Km/h) Low (6.4Km/h)
Recharge time 6-8 hours
Maximum travel distance 50Km
CURTIS controller 1227-3402 DC36V/160A
CURTIS connector
Hall accelerator continuous variable speed system

Length 49.5” (125.7cm)
Width 32.5” (82.6cm)
Height 42” (106.7cm)
Height folded 31” (78.7cm)
Ground Clearance 4.5? (10cm)
One person seating capacity
Carrying capacity 200kg
Weight 178kg
Maximum speed 15-19km/h (or can be programmed to suit application)
Slope climbing capacity 30 degrees
Turning radius ?3m
Forward & reverse console mounted
Helix spring shock absorbers
Tyres 32.5cm x 15cm, 4 ply tyres
Japanese wheel bearings
Electromagnetic braking system
Full range of optional accessories
12v USB charging port

 

More information on the the IM4: ELECTRIC VEHICLES OCEANIA

 
 
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

