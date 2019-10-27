IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy: a top choice for older golfers

OLDER golfers needing a bit of motorised assistance around the course have a number of options but one that should not be overlooked is the excellent IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy.
Updated features and accessories included:
- Quick release golf bag holder, for easy and fast removal/refitting of bag and holder when loading/unloading the IM4 into a car.
- A USB port on the instrument console, for charging a mobile phone and/or running a golf GPS for course maps, terrain, distance etc.
- Steering column adjustable angle settings for extra comfort to suit person size.
- Two-speed switch relocated to a more easily accessible position on instrument panel near the throttle.
- Umbrella holder and bracket relocated from in front of the rider to behind the seat for better vision and angle/position of the umbrella.
- Quick release hasp and clasp for easy access to the battery and motor compartment, free-wheel connect/disconnect lever, and for ease of cleaning and maintenance.
- Improved golf bag holder base with “bucket” to ensure golf bag doesn’t slip or move around.
Specifications, Features & Benefits of the IM4:
Steel frame construction
Strong fibreglass body
Rust protected powder coated steel work
Easy battery access
Colours: Red, Blue, Green, Black
Motor 36V 1200 watt permanent magnetism
Sealed Lead Acid Gel batteries 12V 50 or 80 AH (Lithium Batteries available at additional cost)
Automatic pulse charger input AC110V/240V Optional Output DC36V/5A/8A
Throttle mounted speed switch High (19Km/h) Low (6.4Km/h)
Recharge time 6-8 hours
Maximum travel distance 50Km
CURTIS controller 1227-3402 DC36V/160A
CURTIS connector
Hall accelerator continuous variable speed system
Length 49.5” (125.7cm)
Width 32.5” (82.6cm)
Height 42” (106.7cm)
Height folded 31” (78.7cm)
Ground Clearance 4.5? (10cm)
One person seating capacity
Carrying capacity 200kg
Weight 178kg
Maximum speed 15-19km/h (or can be programmed to suit application)
Slope climbing capacity 30 degrees
Turning radius ?3m
Forward & reverse console mounted
Helix spring shock absorbers
Tyres 32.5cm x 15cm, 4 ply tyres
Japanese wheel bearings
Electromagnetic braking system
Full range of optional accessories
12v USB charging port