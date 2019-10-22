Golf’s finest recognised in NSW awards

Twenty one outstanding individuals and organisations were honoured at the 2019 NSW Golf Industry Awards at Curzon Hall, Marsfield on Monday evening.

Golf NSW, Jack Newton Junior Golf, the NSW Golf Course Superintendents Association, Golf Management Australia – NSW, the ALPG, and the PGA of Australia – NSW/ ACT Division celebrated the best contributions made to the sport during the past 12 months.

Two of New South Wales Golf’s finest prospects, Blake Windred and Grace Kim are the 2019 Golf NSW’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Grace is a member of Avondale Golf Club and was co-captain of the all-conquering NSW Women’s team which defended their crown at the 2019 Australian Interstate Teams Matches.

The 19-year-old from Greenacre in Sydney inner south-west is Australia’s highest-ranked female amateur, amassing a swag of titles, including a gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries over the last 12 months.

It was a deserved honour for Kim, who just last week returned from her parent’s homeland, Korea with a national woman’s title under her belt.

Blake Windred from Newcastle is a member of the Australian Golf Club. Windred’s impressive resume continued to grow throughout 2019 and began with a successful defence of his Avondale Amateur Crown.

During the northern summer, Windred impressed with some spectacular golf, including runner-up in the Pacific Coast Amateur and a 12th place finish in the medal rounds of the US Amateur.

For Windred, picking up his second Athlete of the Year Award is a final accolade after an amateur career which saw him reach a world ranking of eleven. Windred underlined his talent only last week with an 8th place finish in his professional debut.

The Rock Golf Club’s Ian Weily was honoured with the Service to Golf in NSW Award. Mr Weily has committed over 45 years of continuous service to his small country course in the Riverina, about an hour south of Wagga.

West Wyalong’s Tony Chester received the Golf NSW Volunteer of the Year Award. Barry has been instrumental in increasing the club’s membership base in the small (population 3000) town significantly.

Mr Chester organises the golfing calendar and drives participation in the club’s competitions. A PDHPE Teacher at West Wyalong, Barry is a passionate advocate for the sport at all levels.

The Country Golf Club of the Year went to Nelson Bay Golf Club. A popular venue for many visitors and members, the club has bounced back after a severe fire destroyed the clubhouse in 2015.

Nelson Bay has seen its membership grow by an impressive 600 members in the last financial year, targetting juniors and members under the age of 35.

Clubhouse operations are strong, with over 300 functions held in the last 12 months. Course use is up, with a 3% growth in rounds played over the previous year.

The Club continues to support local charities in the district, including a new Parkinson’s Charity known as the Movers & Shakers and has been recognised in the NSW Parliament for its service to the community.

The Metropolitan Club of the Year Award went to Lakeside Golf Club Camden.

Lakeside Golf Club has embarked on a significant rebuild of a sizeable part of its facility with six new greens and four new holes designed by the Norman Group.

The Club boasts over 660 golfing members, with the majority enjoying full golfing membership. Such is the popularity of the club and course, six and seven-day memberships are currently full.

In the last twelve months, Lakeside Golf Club Camden contributed over $124,000 to the local community and sporting groups via donations of golf

rounds for their fundraising events, waiving of room hire for events, and sporting and community grants.

The Club is actively engaged in fundraising initiatives such as the recent Pink & Blue day, with members raising funds for cancer awareness. The Club also runs ongoing community-centric golf programs such as Get into Golf for Seniors, Business Ladies Golf, Junior Golf Development program and Golf for Girls.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Jack Newton Junior Golf

Club Junior Program of the Year Award: Shelly Beach GC.

NSW Golf Course Superintendents Association

Outstanding Achievement Award: Pat Wilson, Pambula Merimbula GC.

Outstanding Performance & Dedication Award: Brendan Brown – Northbridge GC

Graduate of the Year Award: Angus Beasley – Gunnedah GC.

Superintendent of the Year Award: Anthony Mills – The Lakes GC.

Golf NSW

Volunteer of the Year: Barry Duncan – West Wyalong GC.

Service to Golf in NSW: Denis Dale – Ian Weily The Rock GC.

Male Player of the Year: Blake Windred – The Australian GC.

Female Player of the Year: Grace Kim Avondale GC.

Country Golf Club of the Year: Nelson Bay GC.

Metropolitan Golf Club of the Year: Lakeside GC, Camden.

GMA NSW

GMA NSW Team Member of the Year: Tina Rutzou – Elanora CC.

GMA NSW Manager of the Year Award: Rod Archer, Dubbo GC.

ALPG

ALPG NSW Player of the Year: Sarah Kemp.

PGA of Aust NSW/ACT

Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series Tournament of the Year: Better Homes Port Macquarie Pro-Am.

Ladbrokes Legends Tournament of the Year: Roseville Gold Mashie & Ladies Pro-Am. PGA chairman Rodger Davis pictured above presenting this award. Photo: David Tease)

NSW/ACT Player of the Year: Cameron Davis.

NSW/ACT Management Professional of the Year: David Lulham – Wyong Golf Club.

NSW/ACT PGA Game Development Professional of the Year: J Lachlan Foulsham – Empower Golf.

NSW/ACT State Coach of the Year: John Serhan – St. Michael’s GC.

NSW/ACT Club Professional of the Year: Matthew Barrett – Bathurst Golf Club.