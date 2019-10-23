Larry Canning: Licking my lips as a great 2019 Aussie Summer of Golf looms

CAN you hear that?? It sounded just like Marc Leishman whipping the headcover off his driver. And what was that?? Adam Scott taking another wafer thin, perfect divot?

And why has it gone so silent now? That’s easy, it’s Jason Day standing behind his ball with his eyes closed. OK, my imagination might be going a little nuts but in just a few weeks it’ll all be for real.

Yes kids, its Aussie Summer of Golf time!!

I thought last season was brilliant with the World Cup of Golf bringing some pretty handy players down-under but this year is going up another level entirely. Scott, Day, Leishman and Smith will be joined by…. well let’s start with Tiger Woods. We think he’s going to play but if he doesn’t just being here will do. In the blue corner weighing in at 200 pounds, Brooks the Bruiser Keopka! Imagine asking him the wrong question in the media conference? Might have to send Sandra in for that one. Dusty Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick “Can’t take it back” Cantlay, Doctor DeChambeau and his team of Physicists. From the cast of “The Bold and the Beautiful” Zander Schauffele, Matt “can I borrow 10 bucks” Kucher, Webb “cant think of anything funny” Simpson, Hideki “can I start my downswing now?” Matsuyama, Sergio “woops too much spin again” Garcia, C T “Peter” Pan, Ernie the Big Middle Aged Easy. Abraham “what wall?” Ancer, Haotong “prease no stand there caddy” Li. Paul “bloody nice bloke” Casey… to name a few.

As you can tell, I’m more than a little excited at the prospect of flying around the country reporting on the stars while enjoying some lovely party pies and sausage rolls from the respective Media Centres. Actually from my experience back in the 2011 Presidents Cup, that spread of gourmet food is sensational. I just hope they have addressed the bio-degradable plates cutlery issue. You know you sometimes come across those knives, forks and plates made out of bamboo so they breakdown into the earth after use? Whilst I applaud the concept, the designers didn’t factor in how much food I cram onto my plate at the buffet. I had to throw it down like a pack of hyenas fighting over a quail carcass before everything de-com-bloody-posed!

The big tournaments begin with the re-jigged Tier 1 NSW Open from 28th November through 1st December. When the GFC hit some years ago this tournament lost its way as did so many other commercially sponsored sporting events. But through a NSW Government investment to increase and enhance the profile of Western Sydney the lads are playing for $400,000, making it a Tier 1 event on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australia. Gladys and the team from Macquarie Street also channeled some sporting dosh into Regional NSW with the Womens NSW Open being played in beautiful Dubbo in February 2020.

Last year a new star was born when young Jake Mcleod shot 62 at Twin Creeks Golf Course on his way to winning this prestigious title. His third placing at the following week’s Australian Open and a solid showing at the Australian PGA Championship saw the popular Queenslander take the top spot on the Aussie PGA Order of Merit and a European Tour Card for 2019.

The Australian Open at The Australian golf course is from 5th to 8th December and of course this is followed by the Presidents Cup at famous Royal Melbourne composite. The Australian PGA at the gorgeous RACV Royal Pines layout rounds on 19th – 22nd December rounds out the year. You can take most of January off folks and work on the things you picked up while watching the best in the world but make sure you keep February free. The Victorian Open (Feb 6th – 9th) is a fantastic tournament with the best women from the LPGA (American Tour) and European Ladies Tour play playing alongside the Aussies and European Tour lads.

The Womens Australian Open at one of my favourite golf courses, Royal Adelaide begins on the 13th February. Its off to Bonville for the Aussie Womens Classic then south to Dubbo for the NSW Open.

Like I said its an absolute feast of golf this season and it all begins in just a few weeks.

As opposed to my playing career, these days I never miss a cut plus more often than not I’m in in the last group on Sunday so Ill be keeping one eye on the stars and the other out for all of my readers.

Shhhh… Can you here that? Sounds like my wife Sandra saying “I bet you haven’t booked any flights!”

I have to go kids…. See you out there!!