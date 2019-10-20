Adam Scott signs on for 2019 Australian Open in Sydney

THERE were concerns Adam Scott would again be missing when the 2019 Emirates Australian Open tees off in Sydney but the 2009 Stonehaven Cup winner has now been confirmed as a starter.

The popular Queenslander will be making his 14th appearance at his national open when it is played at The Australian golf club December 5-8.



Scott won the event in 2009 and is coming home on the back of a solid 2019 campaign, including three consecutive top-10 finishes in the recent FedEx Cup playoffs.



“I’m really looking forward to playing at The Australian Golf Club again and giving myself a chance at a second Stonehaven Cup,” Scott said.



“Sydney is front of mind for me at the moment as we’ve also just announced a scholarship program with the University of Sydney.”



Scott has a proud Australian Open record. The nine-time Presidents Cup star has only once finished outside the top 15 in 13 previous appearances – including six top-fives – and his stroke average over 51 tournament rounds is an extraordinary 70.27 with his win coming at the nearby New South Wales Golf Club.

Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt said Scott’s ability to contend so consistently ranked him among the greats.



“There’s no doubt that Aussie golf fans love to watch Adam play and we couldn’t be happier that he’s back for another shot at the crown,” Pitt said.



“He’s been a tremendous role model and ambassador for Australian golf over a long time and it’s great to see him back in Sydney in great form.



“The Australian will be rocking if he’s in the hunt late on Sunday afternoon, I’m sure.”



Scott’s signature adds even more class to a top field that boasts fellow Aussies Jason Day, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.



It includes four-time major champ Ernie Els, Open Championship hero Louis Oosthuizen and in-form European Tour stars Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia, as well as Presidents Cup debutant CT Pan.



The tournament, hosted by The Australian for a record 21st time, will be telecast exclusively live across the screens of 7 and 7plus from midday (AEDT).



Tickets are now on sale. Visit www.ticketek.com and search “Open golf” to make sure you don’t miss seeing the world’s best golfers live in Sydney.