The 2019 Gold Coast World Masters Golf Championship off and running

The 24th edition of the Gold Coast World Masters Golf Championship is underway this week with some 400 participants taking part in what has become renowned as one of Australia’s best weeks for club golfers.

As well as the four round championship at four of the Gold Coast’s top courses, there are lots of other golf and entertainment options involved with the week.

The week is organised by top Australian golf travel company Go Golfing, who since beginning with this event almost 25 years ago have developed a large portfolio of international golfing holidays and tournaments.

The Gold Coast based Go Golfing has also in recent years become involved with helping to organise the nuts and bolts behind the annual Australian Veterans Golfers National Championships, this year to be held mid November in Launceston.

ASG has been taking part in the event this week and Go Golfing’s expertise in arranging the logistics behind such a big event – and making sure everyone involved is having a great time – is obvious.

Talking to fellow participants this week, it is clear many have voted with their feet and have attended a number of Go Golfing events around the world. There is even one guy, Glenn Dodds from Mt Coolum in Queensland, who has teed it up in all 24 Gold Coast World Masters.

The selection of courses this week also can’t be faulted. Our division played the Gold Coast’s top public access course Links Hope Island on Monday, the “members only” Sanctuary Cove The Pines – Australia’s only Arnold Palmer signature course – on Tuesday and will finish up with Lakelands and Palm Meadows at the end of the week.

The welcome dinner was also enlightening, held at the new TopGolf golf and entertainment complex on the Gold Coast. At this stage we’re just hoping to make it unscathed to the Gala Presentation Dinner at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on Friday night.

As well as an enjoyable week of golf, there are also some great prizes on offer.