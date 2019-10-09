12 stupid mistakes every golfer makes: Golf tips video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

I DON’T know about you but I’m pretty sure I have never, ever made a stupid mistake on a golf course. There was this one time… but that was clearly not my fault.

In this new golf tips video from Neil Tappin at Golf Monthly he reckons they have come up with 12 mistakes every golfer makes at least once in their illustrious careers – from weekend hackers to the pros.

Tappin concedes that may have missed some mistakes – and the comments below the YouTube video certainly offer some other suggestions.

Counting down from 12, I personally have to take issue with #2, which is the ill-advisability of going for “miracle” shots.

Tappin is set up over 200 yards form the pin has, has to swerve around a tree dead in front. over a stream, avoid some more trees up front, etc. “Over ambitious,” he says, before trying it and ending up near the green.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky for very little gain,” he suggests.

I remember going for an absolute walk-on-water miracle attempt in a comp on the NSW north coast a couple of years back and then haranguing myself when the ball pin-balled off several trees to end up behind me – in an even worse position.

But an extremely wise and un-stupid local golfer playing with me said: “If you stop trying to play miracle shots, how are you ever going to get better at them.”

See, not stupid at all!

 

Previous articleLarry Canning: PGA Legends take on beautiful Bermagui
Next articleAustralian senior amateur golfing wrap: October 2019
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply