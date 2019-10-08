Rain fails to dampen Legends Tour spirits as Bermagui shines through

By Larry Canning

IT was all about being patient for the Legends Tour players during the final round of the 2019 Bermagui Legends Pro-Am. The “Drought Breakers” had to tee off in annoying rain which increased to the point where play had to be suspended after just 4 holes due to a couple of greens going under.

It was back to the clubhouse to dry the gear and ignore the allure of the comforts Bermagui Country Clubs famous hospitality. An hour later and Legends Tour Co-Ordinator, Andy Rogers was pointing the boys back to the course and we were under way again.

With the course now playing longer it was the stronger players who took advantage. None more so than Victorian Tim Elliot (above left) and Glenn Joyner from South Australia (above right) who shot 68 and 70 respectively to finish at 5 under as joint winners.

“Its taken me a few years to work out how to play Bermagui,” Elliot said. “You have to hit your irons into the correct part of the greens. It’s a really good design.” After some pressing Tim revealed he’s had a bunch of injuries and this is the first victory this year for the 25 time winner.

It was no surprise to see Glen Joyner in the winners circle. Just a few months ago the South Aussie was playing in Thailand running second twice in a row to Asian and European Tour Legend Thaworn Wiratchant. “Yeah after running second in a couple of big events in Asia I was pretty hungry to go one better,” he said. “I’m wrapped it was on a really good golf course”

In the current economic climate where regional golf clubs and in fact clubs in general are hurting its inspiring to see the staff, committee and members showing the passion needed to keep their club sustainable. I know the Legends Tour Players appreciate the opportunity to play in beautiful places like Bermagui for their living.

I think Australian PGA Legends Tour Chairman, Terry Price summed it up perfectly, “All the players on this tour get what goes into each Pro-Am and we cannot overstate how much we appreciate that. Hopefully the members enjoy our stories and we can spread the word about our experience at the club.”

Bermagui Legends Pro Am Final Results

See also:

Larry Canning: PGA Legends take on beautiful Bermagui