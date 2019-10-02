Dunheved edge out rivals in October Western Sydney vets Inter-Club: Photo Gallery

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell

142 players greeted the starter at Dunheved Golf Club on Tuesday 1st October, in the latest round of the 2019 Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club competition.

The home club’s top-scoring members would take full advantage of their

course knowledge to finish with 154 points, edging out Richmond GC on

152 and Penrith 147.

The winning team were Elaine Williams, Bruce Beechey, Robert Ayre and Di

Bowen.

Williams and Bowen had a day to remember, also winning the Medley 2BBB

with a huge 52-point haul, ahead of Leonay husband and wife Ken & Gill

Gordon with 45 c/b.

Williams also took out the Women’s Singles with 40 points, ahead of Kris

Douglas (Richmond) with 37.

The Men’s 2BBB winners were Gary Muscat and Graham Sprouster (Richmond)

with 46 c/b, ahead of Phil Johnston and Bob Jenson (Penrith) with 46 c/b.

The individual winners were: A Grade – Neil Johnston (Penrith) 40 c/b,

runner-up Ken Powell (Richmond) 40; B Grade – Robert Ayre (Dunheved) 38

c/b, runner-up Graham Sprouster (Richmond) 38 c/b; C Grade – Ray Foster

(Penrith) 37, runner-up Kim Stockbridge (Stonecutters Ridge) 36.

There was one unwelcome visitor on the course, when an enormous brown

snake crossed the 15th fairway at it’s leisure but the greater majority

of players had already completed their round and been heading back to

the clubhouse.