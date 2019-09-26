2020 Vic Open & Women’s Australian Open dates confirmed

AUSSIE golf fans can look forward to a feast of big golf in February 2020 with the groundbreaking Vic Open and the Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide now locked in over a two week stretch.

The Vic Open, the first event in the world to feature men and women playing for equal prizemoney on the same course at the same time, will return to 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, from 6-9 February.

The globally revered Women’s Australian Open, annually the Australasian tournament with the highest-ranked players in the world, will return to Royal Adelaide Golf Club from 13-16 February in the second of a three-year deal rotating on Adelaide’s pristine sandbelt courses.

And further enhancing the burgeoning reputations of both tournaments, Dr Haruhisa Handa also confirmed that ISPS Handa would return as naming rights sponsor of both events.

Golf Australia operations boss Simon Brookhouse said both events were incredibly popular, attracted world-class fields and would again put Australia on world golf’s centre stage.

“Both tournaments have been extremely innovative and, as such, have won a place on the world golfing calendar in their own right,” he said.

“The partnerships we have with both Victorian and South Australian governments, all the co-sanctioning tours, the hosts clubs and players themselves makes them unmissable entertainment.”

The LPGA Tour, which jointly sanctions both events with the domestic ALPG, is its ninth consecutive year of affiliation with the women’s national championship and its second with the Vic Open.

LPGA chief executive Mike Whan was delighted to confirm Australia’s growing presence on the tour.

“The ISPS Handa Vic Open is more than a golf tournament – it’s an important statement about our game, our tours and our fans. Australia has produced so many incredible male and female golfers, so it’s fitting that Australia hosts this inclusionary event, one that puts the game’s best on the same venue for the same purse,” Mr Whan said.

“The ISPS Women’s Australian Open is a premier stop on the LPGA Tour that has delivered an impressive list of winners over the years. What a wonderful opportunity for our fans down under to see the world’s best over a two-week period.

“Our players and staff love coming to Australia and I know that we’re all excited to visit both 13th Beach and Royal Adelaide in February.”

The European Tour will again jointly sanction the men’s component of the Vic Open in conjunction with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

“We had a lot of eyes on us last year to see how we’d go with four sanctioning bodies across two concurrent tournaments at 13th Beach, but the way everyone worked in together was extremely positive and befitting the event,” Brookhouse said.

“We are delighted to again partner with all four tours to continue to push the boundaries of how golf tournaments will evolve.”