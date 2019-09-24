Metropolitan golf club of the year finalists square off

Campbelltown, Lakeside, Eastlake and Concord Golf Clubs have been named as finalists for Club of the Year in the 2019 NSW Golf Industry Awards.

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said the four Clubs were fine examples of what progressive thinking can achieve in the industry and what vital assets they are to their local communities.

“Healthy clubs help make healthy communities,” Fraser said. “The successful finalists all display a level of commitment to their community and pride in being a representative of our wonderful game.”

The winner of the Metropolitan Club of the Year will be announced at the NSW Golf Industry Awards night on Monday, 21 October, at Curzon Hall, Marsfield.

Campbelltown Golf Club

Campbelltown Golf Club in Sydney’s south-west is a finalist in the Club of the Year Category for the second year in a row.

Campbelltown’s membership continues to grow, and the Club now boasts a membership in excess of 500.

With a focus on food and dining at the venue, the Club has generated a significant six-figure profit for the financial year just ended.

In November 2018 the Club hosted a two-day Pro-Am, which attracted over 60 PGA professionals. Such was the success of the event. Another two-day Pro-Am will be held in December this year.

Campbelltown has a strong focus towards introducing junior golfers to the game, and supporting pathway programs for talented athletes via the South West Sydney Academy of Sport, the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation, and schools sport by providing a significantly discounted membership fee for junior golfers.

Lakeside Golf Club Camden

Lakeside Golf Club Camden has embarked on a significant rebuild of a sizeable part of its facility with six new greens and four new holes designed by the Norman Group.

The Club boasts over 660 golfing members, with the majority enjoying full golfing membership.

Such is the popularity of the Club and Course, six and seven-day memberships are currently full.

In the last twelve months, Lakeside Golf Club Camden contributed over $124,000 to the local community and sporting groups via donations of golf rounds for their fundraising events, waiving of room hire for events, and sporting and community grants.

The Club is actively engaged in fundraising initiatives such as the recent Pink & Blue day, with members raising funds for cancer awareness. The Club also runs ongoing community-centric golf programs such as Get into Golf for Seniors, Business Ladies Golf, Junior Golf Development program and Golf for Girls.

Eastlake Golf Club

2018/19 has been a milestone year for Eastlake Golf Club, with the organisation increasing its membership by over 3%, and delivering a $285,000 surplus.

Eastlake is active in its local community and often provides the use of its clubhouse free of charge to volunteer and support groups.

Eastlake leads the way in land conservation. The course is bounded by several protected environmental areas containing Eastern Suburbs Banksia which the Club works hard to prtoect.

The Club also has a feral animal control program which has increased native wildlife numbers. This includes birdlife, water lizards and blue tongues.

Eastlake Golf Club sits on an environmentally important footprint. Consequently the greens staff are very mindful of any chemicals they use on the course, and the Club has developed a best-practice Environmental Impact Plan to manage the land and its surrounds.

Concord Golf Club

Concord Golf Club (pictured above) has just completed a $4.5 million course upgrade at the hands of American architect Tom Doak.

The rebuild has placed a high demand on the course, with almost 60,000 rounds per annum being played.

Concord Golf Club has a strong commitment to the community of Canada Bay, often assisting charities to raise funds. This year alone CGC has raised over $5000 for the Concord Hospital. The Club is also very supportive of anything to do with Children.

Concord Golf Club has an access-based membership model rather than gender-based. The Club heavily promotes its women’s and junior programmes and has increased the number of members in both categories.

The Concord Junior Development Fund (CJDF) assists the development of talented young players and gives them the chance to become a CGC member & represent the Club.

The NSW Golf Industry Awards night will be held on Monday, 21 October, at Curzon Hall, Marsfield.

Tickets to the night are now on sale and cost $140.00 each or $1300 for a table of ten.

To purchase, please visit www.nswgolfindustryawards.com.au