Leonay Golf Club turns pink for breast cancer research

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

Leonay Golf Club held it’s annual Pink Day for Breast Cancer Research on 18th September, despite miserable weather threatening to disrupt the event.

From a listed field of 128 starters, just 78 hardy players teed off at

8.30am and would experience rain, wind and sleet as they battled their

way around the course.

Once everyone was home and dry the day took on a brighter note, with the

numbers swelling to over 100 people at lunch, all looking to contribute

in the raffles, auctions and games.

A very healthy sum of $6,800 was raised on the day from the activities,

including a $1,000 donation from the Leonay GC Men’s Committee.

Spokesperson Pam Savage from the Leonay GC Ladies Committee said, “A very

good outcome, despite the weather.”

Leonay Foursomes Match Play Titles Decided

Two veteran golfers and two relative ‘youngsters’ have shared the spoils at Leonay Golf Club, winning the Division Two and Division One Foursomes Match-Play Championships respectively.

Veterans Brendan McKeown and Gary Murphy were the dominant pairing in Division Two from the start of the Foursomes season, scoring a runaway win in the Stroke-Play Championships, then holding off all contenders to also claim the Match-Play title.

Match-Play runners-up Michael Cusack and Michael McCormick had finished in 7th spot in the Stroke-Play Championships but revelled in the Match-Play qualifying games, belying their low ranking to reach the Final.

Cusack and McCormick led early in the Final but a late rally by McKeown and Murphy would see them ultimately grab the Division Two Match-Play title with a 2&1 victory.

In Division One, Andrew Carruthers and Reece Johnstone had finished 5th in the Foursomes Stroke-Play Championships to qualify for the Match-Play event, whilst Daniel Worthy and Kris Zvirbulis were runners-up in the Stroke-Play Championships.

Both pairs subsequently won through their qualifying games to reach the Match-Play Final, with Carruthers and Johnstone out-lasting Worthy and Zvirbulis to win on the 19th hole.