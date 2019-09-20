2019 NSW Senior Open receives big prizemoney boost

The Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open, the largest event on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour, has received a big boost in prizemoney ahead of the 2019 edition this October in Albury. Some of Australia’s top senior PGA professionals will be competing for a substantial $120,000 when the tournament tees off at at Thurgoona Country Club Resort from 25-27 October. Now in its third year on the Legends Tour, the prizemoney increase of $20,000 is significant for an event that will host a field of over 110 players including 70 Senior PGA Professionals.

Supported by The Liverpool Catholic Club, Thurgoona Country Club Resort and Golf NSW, the Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open is quickly becoming one of the most important fixtures on the Australian senior golf calendar in Australia.

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW said the Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open has proven popular with spectators and players alike and the increase in prizemoney reflected the interest in the tournament.

“The locals have embraced the event whole-heartedly. Attendances in the first two years have been fantastic, and the players clearly love coming back here to perform in front of the very appreciative galleries,” Mr Fraser said.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said that the support of local organisations and the local community, as well as Golf NSW, was vital to the success of the event.

“The relationship between The Liverpool Catholic Club, Thurgoona Country Club Resort, Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia has been exceptional, and this increase in prizemoney is a testament to the hard work put in by all involved,” Kirkman said.

“The NSW Senior Open plays an important role on our senior calendar each year.

“The players on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour enjoy coming to Thurgoona and this has been emphasised by the quality of the field for this year’s tournament.”

Further cementing itself as one of the top tournaments of the series, the 2019 Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open will be headlined by a host of Australia’s golfing legends including Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Peter Fowler, Peter O’Malley and reigning champion Michael Long.

There is free public entry to the event.





