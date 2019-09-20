2019 Gold Coast World Masters has a fantastic golf holiday prize for one lucky golfer

One lucky Gold Coast World Masters participant will walk away with one of the biggest prizes in the tournament’s 24-year history this October – a once-in-a-lifetime golfing holiday valued at $26,000.

The major prize will be a trip for two on Go Golfing’s 2020 Fully Escorted Golf Tour to India from 9 – 25 November 2020. Included in the prize are 16 nights’ accommodation in luxury hotels, 7 rounds of golf at India’s private and prestigious courses, all the incredible tour inclusions and return flights.

At time of publication there were just 20 spots left for the 2019 Gold Coast World Masters which runs from October 13-18. The tournament package includes 4 championship rounds of golf with motorised carts and complimentary range balls, nightly social events, Welcome Dinner at Top Golf, 3-course dinner and beverages at the Gala Presentation Dinner, tournament shirt and other event souvenirs.

Indian golf tour details

The Indian golf tour winners will start at New Delhi, the nation’s capital where they will play India’s oldest and most prestigious golf club, the Delhi Golf Club. They will then discover the 7th wonder of the world, the Taj Mahal, an iconic monument dedicated to love.

There will be highlights abound with the pink palaces of Jaipur and a dazzling Bollywood spectacle before heading into Pune with its Hindu shrines, ashrams, and Agha Khan Palace. The Indian adventure finishes in Mumbai, home of Bollywood, colourful shopping and colonial landmarks.

The prize is one of the biggest in the tournament’s history. Last year, Maryborough club golfer Stuart Argall walked away with a luxurious New Zealand golf experience valued at $15,000. This year’s prize will be worth over $10,000 more.

The news comes following India Tourism jumping on board as a sponsor for the 2019 Gold Coast World Masters. They add to the list of incredible sponsors headlined by Tourism and Events Queensland, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Callaway, Pacific Fair, Nu Pure & Fenix XCell.

The 2019 Gold Coast World Masters final dinner will be presented in a Bollywood theme, with decorations, costumes, and cuisine suited to embrace and celebrate the Indian culture.

At the end of the night, there will be the final prize draw where 10 lucky entrants come on stage and leave one by one with unbelievable prizes and golfing holidays worth over $70,000. The excitement will be at fever pitch when it comes down to the last two entrants to see who the ultimate winner will be.

It is this excitement, combined with the roller-coaster of skill and nerves on the course that will draw hundreds of golfers from more than 140 clubs all over the world to the Gold Coast for what many describe as the ultimate week of golf for club golfers.

For more information and registration details, visit www.gogolfing.net.au/golf-tournaments/gold-coast-masters