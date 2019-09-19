Sergio Garcia and CT Pan commit to 2019 Aussie Open

SERGIO GARCIA and Presidents Cup debutante CT Pan are the latest high profile golfers to join a rapidly expanding field assembling for the Australian Open in Sydney in December.

The international duo will be teeing it up alongside Aussie favourites Jason Day, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, as well as four-time major champ and Presidents Cup captain Ernie Els, Open Championship winner Louis Oosthuizen, and in-form Englishman Paul Casey.

Garcia is on a high after his first win of the year on the weekend at the Dutch Open, his 35th win as a professional. in all corners of the planet, including 10 times on the US PGA Tour.

The Ryder Cup hero and 10 time US PGA Tour winner surged back to No.32 in the world rankings after the win, his first appearance in the Netherlands tournament.

Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, has previously played the Australian PGA and Aussie Masters, but will be making his Australian Open debut at The Australian Golf Cub December 5 – 8.

“I’ve always loved my visits to Australia and I know the Stonehaven Cup has a great history,” the Spaniard said.

“So I can’t wait to get to Sydney and try to add my name to that trophy with such legends.

“I have always found Australian crowds to be enthusiastic and knowledgeable, so hopefully I can put on a show for them.

“And I’m really looking forward to having a look around Sydney while I’m down.”

Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt was delighted with the addition of both Garcia and Pan to the field.

“Like many, I was very excited when Sergio broke through at Augusta National in 2017 and we couldn’t be more thrilled that we’ll get to see that major championship-winning style back in New South Wales this summer – it’s great that he’s coming in winning form, too,” Pitt said.

“And we’re excited to welcome back CT, too. He’s really come of age the past couple of years and already has a great affinity with Australia.”

Pan, of Taiwan, first played the Australian Open as a 15-year-old amateur in 2006 when he missed the cut. He returned in 2015 and finished in a share of 21st in one of his first events as a professional.

His breakthrough win on the US PGA Tour this year at the Heritage cemented saw him among the top eight automatic qualifiers for the International team at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

The Emirates Australian Open will be hosted by The Australian Golf Club for a record 21st time and for those unable to make it in person will be telecast exclusively live on the Seven Network.

The Emirates Australian Open a flagship tournament on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia. Tickets are now on sale at www.ticketek.com